‘BJP uses everything to win elections’: Akhilesh Yadav alleges irregularities in Bihar polls

Opinion

Samajwadi Party (SP) chairman Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday alleged irregularities in the Bihar Assembly elections, saying that the opposition Grand Alliance was prepared to win the elections, but “could not do so at the last minute”.

“We wanted to talk about the irregularities committed with us (in Uttar Pradesh), but a more serious one has occurred in Bihar. Tejashwi Yadav was ready to make his rule, but could not do so at the last minute. All those who have faith in democratic values ​​are unhappy today and ask if this is how the elections will be fought, ”he told reporters here.

Yadav claimed that with just 14,000 more votes, the opposition alliance would have been victorious in Bihar. “The Bihar election was more exciting than the US (presidential) election. I don’t know what trick the BJP used. This is the specialty of the BJP, ”said the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

He said today’s elections have turned into math.

“The BJP uses everything to win the elections. I can give an example and also play a video to demonstrate how all officials from DM to police were involved (in Uttar Pradesh). In some places, even during body temperature monitoring as voters entered to cast their vote, they were threatened that such a temperature would be shown that they would be transferred directly to a hospital and ambulances were also deployed, ”Yadav said. .

He claimed that the SP would not leave the path of development no matter what, and claimed that the party’s schemes were being repackaged by the current BJP-led government.

“I can say that we had given a pension to the farmers and the women. The maximum number of bank accounts and bank branches were opened during the SP regime and online money transfer also started, but this government only indulges in advertising and now we will also do the same, ”Yadav said.

He also attacked the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh for its claims to provide 50 lakhs of jobs, asking it to name the departments where these jobs were provided. He also asked what happened to investment claims worth more than four lakh crore rupees in the state, according to the government.

“When the time comes, we will bring an outline and detail where we will be employing young people,” said the president of SP.

At least three farmers from Ayodhya also spoke at the press conference and related their problems at the hands of officials about acquiring land in their villages for Sri Ram Airport and Ayodhya development.

They alleged that officials were harassing them for signing the agreement whereby their lands are acquired at very low rates. They also said they met with Chief Minister Adityanath on the matter, after which atrocities by officials escalated.

Ensuring all possible help from his party to the farmers of Dharampur, Ganja and Kutia gram sabhas who told their troubles, Yadav said the government is taking land for godly work and needs to show big heart and revise the rhythm of the circle like never before. there is. any shortage of money to serve the people.

He said that the amount of compensation for farmers in these towns should be six times what they are offered.

Citing the example of the Agra-Lucknow highway, the SP leader said that the land was acquired after providing compensation to the satisfaction of the farmers. PTI SAB SMI RC