‘Respect Indian sovereignty’: government warns Twitter for showing Leh in China

NEW DELHI: The government sent a stern letter to Twitter’s CEO Jack Dorsey, expressing strong disapproval of the misrepresentation of the Indian map, and asserting that any attempts by the microblogging platform to disrespect sovereignty and integrity of the country is totally unacceptable.

In a heavily worded letter, IT Secretary Ajay Sawhney warned the platform that such attempts not only bring Twitter to face, but also raise questions about its neutrality and fairness as an intermediary.

IT ministry sources told PTI that Sawhney sent a harsh letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, expressing strong disapproval of the government for the misrepresentation of the map of India.

Previously, Twitter had shown the geographical location of Leh in Jammu and Kashmir, People’s Republic of China.

The TI secretary, in his letter, has reminded Twitter that Leh is the seat of the Ladakh Union Territory and both Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir are integral and inalienable parts of India, governed by the Constitution of India.

The government had asked Twitter to respect the sensitivity of Indian citizens, and has also made it clear that any attempt by Twitter to disrespect the sovereignty and integrity of India, which is also reflected on the maps, is totally unacceptable. and illegal.

Issuing a stern warning, the TI secretary has said that such attempts not only bring discredit to Twitter, but also raise questions about its neutrality and fairness as an intermediary.

