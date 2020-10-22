India Top Headlines

Bihar’s Choice: Battle for Bihar Gets Personal, Nitish Brings Up Lalu’s ‘Bahu’ Theme at Rally |

PATNA: Bihar’s Chief Minister Nitish Kumar spoke on Wednesday about the alleged misconduct with Aishwarya Rai, the estranged wife of the eldest son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, Tej Pratap Yadav.

“Those who misbehaved to her would see how dangerous the consequence of mistreating a woman can be,” Nitish said at a ballot for Aishwarya’s father, Chandrika Rai, in Saran’s assembly constituency, Parsa. . Nitish not only indirectly attacked the Lalu family, but also commented to the audience: “Look what kind of mistreatment was inflicted on an educated girl.”

Aishwarya, the granddaughter of former Bihar CM Daroga Prasad Rai, was married to Tej Pratap, who filed for divorce in a court in Patna. The matter is still pending in court. When Nitish reached the stage, Aishwarya touched his feet. In his short speech, he sought votes for his father so Nitish could become CM again.

He also dropped hints on how to get into politics. Pointing to Aishwarya, Nitish said: “She is an educated woman, but what happened to her was not to anyone’s liking. I had also attended their marriage ceremony, but what happened next made us feel very ashamed. Such incidents shouldn’t happen with any woman, ”Nitish said.

Chandrika is seeking re-election from Parsa for the seventh time. He had won in 2015 with the RJD symbol. After her daughter’s ties to the Lalu family turned sour, she left RJD and joined JD (U).

