Delhi and Haryana score high on NEET, Andhra and Telangana slide

NEW DELHI / JAIPUR / HYDERABAD: Northern and Southern states continue to dominate the UG 2020 national income eligibility test results (undergraduate) with states such as Delhi and Haryana registering more than 70% qualification with respect to candidates who appear in these states.

From the south, while Kerala and Karnataka continued with more than 60% rating, the biggest drop recorded this year was by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Delhi scored 75.49% against the region’s candidates, the highest among states, followed by Haryana with 72.9%. In fact, the seven northern states of India, including Rajasthan, UP, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, recorded a rating percentage above 60%. And more than a third of the former are also from the northern states of India.

Rajasthan saw 68.68% of the 95,752 qualified candidates appearing in this region. But the all-India leader Soyeb Aftab, who spent two years in Rajasthan as a coach and appeared for his NEET in Kota, was featured as one of Odisha’s top-ranked on the state’s best list. Interestingly, Rajasthan’s success story does not reside in the coaching industry, as most of the candidates are home-based students from the state.

Experts also feel that success in the state comes from schools affiliated with the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, as Dausa’s Vineet Sharma, the fourth ranked in all of India, said that the school’s curriculum has helped get over billions of students, even without any training.

Dr. Bharat Saran, founder of ’50 Sewa Sansthan Villagers’, an NGO in Barmer, who is a doctor in the government medical school, has claimed that all of his 45 students who appear on the exam have scored in NEET. “Our best score was 605, and out of 45 qualified students, 11 of them will study in government medical schools,” Saran said.

One downside this year has been the performance of the candidates from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the two states that have always been among the best performing regions. However, the percentage of candidates who qualified in Andhra Pradesh dropped to 58.63% from 70.72% in 2019 and 59.15% from 67.44% in Telangana. However, in terms of topper, 15 of the top 50 rank holders in all of India come from these two states.

Experts cite the lack of continuous monitoring and students trapped in remote areas without resources as the main reasons that comparatively fewer students qualify for the NEET-UG 2020 compared to 2019. Teachers running NEET programs for corporate institutes in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh said that except for 2,000 to 3,000 students, not many were in contact with the faculty.

“Unlike students from the north, our students are used to being continuously monitored and guided. Due to Covid-19, this was missing. There was no motivation for them to continue their preparation, ”said V Kumar, executive dean of Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions, whose students managed to secure four ranks in the top 11 in the country.

They also said that while the majority of North Indian students are associated with suitable training institutes, in Telangana and Andhra that is not the case as many, who are otherwise on residential campuses, are stuck in house without facilities or with minimal facilities.

“Most of the institutes managed to teach even during the closure, since they are not intermediate universities. However, here that was not the case. Also, the number of candidates opting for a long term or taking NEETs a second time will be just 10% in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, while elsewhere the number is quite large, ”said Ashok Kumar Veda, professor of chemistry. of the Narayana group.

