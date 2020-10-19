India Top Headlines

Covid cases exceed 75 lakh as slowdown continues | India News

NEW DELHI: India’s Covid-19 case count surpassed the 75 lakh mark on Sunday, 33 days after the count had passed 50 lakh. India is the second country after the United States to reach the grim milestone. However, the slowdown in the pandemic was evident as the previous 25 lakh increase in cases had taken only 32 days.

The slowdown was also evident in the daily numbers. On Sunday, India reported 57,174 new cases and 590 deaths, the first time in 90 days that the daily death toll had fallen below 600, according to data collected from state governments.

This was also the first time since Aug. 5 that the daily count had fallen below 60,000 on a day other than Monday (when numbers drop sharply due to testing and processing shortages on weekends).

India’s number of Covid-19 cases had reached 50 lakh on September 15, when the pandemic was at its peak in the country. India recorded its highest daily case count on Sept. 17, when 98,795 infections were reported, according to the TOI database.

The country also reported its highest number of daily deaths around the same time: 1,275 on September 15. Since then, both cases and deaths have been steadily declining despite further relaxation of pandemic-related restrictions.

Covid-19 cases, as well as deaths from the virus in India, had risen steadily until mid-September. This implies that the country has only seen one peak of the pandemic, unlike the United States, which appears to be in the middle of a third phase of increased cases. Most of Europe is also witnessing a second Covid wave.

India is in the company of Brazil among the countries that have not yet experienced a second wave.

While daily cases have generally declined in Indian states over the past month, Bengal has bucked the trend. The state reported 3,983 new infections on Sunday, its highest count in a single day so far.

The pandemic in Kerala, which had seen a large increase this month, also appears to be slowing down. The state reported 7,631 cases Sunday, up from 9,106 the day before. Kerala had registered a maximum of 11,755 new cases on October 10. Delhi, the other state that had seen an increase in cases in recent days, recorded 3,299 new infections, about the same as on Saturday.

New cases fell below 10,000 in Maharashtra after five days. The state recorded 9,060 cases and 150 deaths on Sunday, and Mumbai ‘s proportion was 1,600 cases and 46 deaths.

Gujarat added 1,091 cases, bringing the total to 1.6 lakh. It was the lowest daily count for the state in 55 days, as cases dropped below 1,100 after 54 days. New Covid cases in Gujarat include 239 from Surat, 183 from Ahmedabad, 119 from Vadodara, 107 from Rajkot, and 84 from Jamnagar.

Odisha saw a further drop in Covid-19 cases on Sunday with a recent single-day infection count of 2,019 in the past 24 hours. This is the lowest one-day increase in Covid cases in the state in a month and a half. Fourteen more people died from Covid, bringing the death toll to 1,135 in the state.

Andhra Pradesh reported 3,986 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the number of cumulative cases to 7.83,132, even as the number rose to 6,429 and 23 more people succumbed to the virus.

