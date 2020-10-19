Computing: the first choice for JEE toppers

India Top Headlines

MUMBAI: Rank 1 may have chosen an American university over leading Indian Institutes of Technology, but all of India rank 2 opted for the most popular desi option: Computer Science at IIT Bombay. The seats in this engineering mecca got thick and fast and the CS stream closed at rank 63, reflecting the choice of the majority of the former. Of the top 100, 58 will join IITB, down from 64 last year.

At IIT Delhi, computing opened at 31st to close at 104 and in Madras, Jai Murhekar, who came in 49th, joined CS and closed admissions at 157th. Several factors have been responsible for the choice. what students do, from geography to gastronomy and placement records to what coaching classes preach to students.



“We know that the toppers choose IIT Bombay because of the quality of education they receive here. This is a melting pot that draws students from all over the country; the academic environment, rigor and research make academic life here competitive and we see that since the last 8-10 years a similar number of toppers have come to our campus ”, said IITB director Subhasis Chaudhari.

Chirag Falor, the topper of JEE (Advanced) 2020 after having decided not to enter any of the IITs since he already did so at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Interestingly, Rank 25 opted for electrical engineering over CS at Powai, with the admissions closing schedule at 288. And of the top 100, Rank 68 opted for aerospace engineering. The rearrangement of preferences, said another director, also reflects the trends of previous years, in addition to the great desire of students to follow a certain branch. But some IITs have lost their shine over the years. Once, passing the gates of IIT Kanpur gave the candidates a demigod status.

This year, CS at IIT Kanpur opened at rank 111 to close at 231, but among the younger institutes, rank 179 opted for IIT Hyderabad with CS closing there at 564. Interestingly, at IIT Kharagpur and Roorkee, the option was opened computer science favorite. at 180 (close range 284) and range 255 at Roorkee to close at 421.

A new BTech (Artificial Intelligence) course at IIT Hyderabad was also among the popular choices with the program opening at rank 434 and closing at 623. At IIT Delhi, math and computing opened at rank 156, closed at 310.

Candidates who have been assigned seats and want to confirm their elections must pay their fees by Monday at 5 pm Seating for round 2 will begin Wednesday.

