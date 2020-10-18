Warner becomes the first foreign player to complete 5,000 races at IPL | Cricket news

Sports

5000 runs for @ davidwarner31 on IPL 💪💪 Faster to accomplish this feat. # Dream11IPL https://t.co/RP4wJfuT97 – IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1603027184000

ABU DHABI (United Arab Emirates): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner became the first foreign player to complete 5,000 Indian Premier League (IPL) runs on Sunday.Warner touched the historic figure during the team’s clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Overall, Warner has become the fourth hitter to score more than 5,000 runs in the league.

Other hitters who have more than 5,000 runs under their belt include Virat Kohli (5,759), Suresh Raina (5,368) and Rohit Sharma (5,149). However, Warner is the fastest hitter of all, reaching the number in his 135 innings.

At the front of the match, leader Lockie Ferguson put on an impressive bowling performance from this edition of IPL to lead Kolkata Knight Riders to a thrilling Super Over victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Ferguson fired David Warner and Abdul Samad in the Super Over, leaving KKR with just a three-run goal to chase.

This was after Warner’s undefeated runs of 47 and 18 in Andre Russell’s last over that saw SRH level the scores at 163 with KKR in the stipulated 20 overs.