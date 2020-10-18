India Top Headlines

There is no strong evidence to support China’s claim of a simultaneous Covid-19 outbreak: Harsh Vardhan | India News

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday refuted a claim made by China that there was a simultaneous coronavirus outbreak around the world, citing a lack of “hard” evidence to support the argument.

Responding to a question during his “Sunday Samvaad” show, he said: “China has claimed that there was a simultaneous outbreak of coronavirus around the world. However, to validate that there were multiple focal points around the world, a uniform report is required. and timely “. of confirmed and diagnosed cases from several countries for the same time “.

He said there is no substantial evidence yet to validate China’s claim.

“I would like to make it clear that there is no hard evidence yet available regarding this. Therefore, the reported Wuhan Covid-19 outbreak in China has been recognized as the world’s first report,” he said while responding to lots of probing social questions. media interactors in the sixth episode of Sunday Samvaad.

Responding to another question about the flooded market for China made oximeters, Harsh Vardhan observed that “Consumers should look for FDA / CE approved products with ISO / IEC specifications while purchasing a pulse oximeter from the market or online retailers. “. However, he made it clear that a drop in oxygen saturation level is not a symptom of Covid-19, as it can also occur due to other underlying medical conditions.

On December 31 last year, the WHO country office in China had picked up a press release from the Wuhan municipal health commission from its website on cases of ‘viral pneumonia’ in Wuhan.

On January 9, the WHO reported that Chinese authorities have determined that the outbreak is caused by a new coronavirus. Later, on February 11, the organization said that the disease caused by the new coronavirus would be called Covid-19.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are 39,681,253 cases of infection in the world and 1,109,992 lives have been lost.

Times of India