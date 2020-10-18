India Top Headlines

Tension on the Assam-Mizoram border due to several injured in violent confrontation | Guwahati News

AIZAWL / SILCHAR: Simmering tension prevailed on the Assam-Mizoram border after a violent clash between the people of the two states took place, injuring several, said a police officer in Aizawl. The situation is now under control in the area, which is in the Kolasib district of Mizoram and the Cachar district of Assam, he said.

The Mizoram government has deployed personnel from the Indian Reserve Battalion to areas affected by the violence near the village of Vairengte in Mizoram and Lailapur in Assam, it said.

Vairengte in the district of Mizorams Kolasib is the northern strip of the state through which National Highway 306 (formerly 54) passes, which connects the state with Assam. The closest town in Assam is Lailapur, which is located in the Cachar district.

Kolasib District Deputy Commissioner H Lalthlangliana said a large number of Vairengte residents gathered when some Assamians, armed with sticks and dao, threw stones at a group near the auto-rickshaw stand on the outskirts of the border village on Saturday night.

The angry Vairengte mob retaliated, setting fire to some 20 temporary bamboo huts and stalls built along the national highway by Lailapur residents despite a ban order, he said.

In the violent confrontation that lasted several hours, many people, including four from Mizoram, were injured, Lalthlangliana said.

One of the injured, who suffered a cut to the neck, was admitted to Kolasib District Hospital and his condition was critical. Three people were being treated at a Public Health Center (PHC) in Vairengte, he said.

“Despite the prohibition order under Section 144 of the CrPC and the policemen doing their best, the situation turned violent and got out of control when people gathered in large numbers,” he said.

The incident could be the result of the demolition on Saturday afternoon of a makeshift hut used by local volunteers protecting the interstate border near the village of Saihaipui ‘V’, about 3 km from Vairengte, he said.

Volunteers are monitoring the border to control movement in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lalthlangliana said no one was killed in the clash and that a person from Assam was admitted to Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

He said he has spoken with Cachar Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli about the violence and has asked him to take steps to ensure that the national highway, which has been blocked by the local population, is cleared as soon as possible.

Jaleel could not be reached for comment on the incident.

Assam’s Minister of Forests Parimal Shukla Baidya, who is also the local MLA, said such incidents occur in the area every year when people on both sides illegally cut trees.

“I will investigate the matter,” he said.

Silchar former Congresswoman Sushmita Dev said she visited the troubled area but found no administration officials.

Lalthangliana said the Kolasib district administration is sheltering truckers, mostly from Assam, in Kolasib town and Kawnpui village and volunteers from the Mizo Youth Association (YMA) provided them with food.

Mizoram’s MNF MLA, Lalrintluanga Sailo, who is camping in Vairengte, said his state is not hostile to Assam or its people, but protects its territory from infiltration by illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, who live in the border areas.

He claimed that more than 80 percent of the people living along the Assam-Mizoram border are illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

Sailo alleged that the border dispute is a ploy by some vested politicians living in the border areas to take advantage of the Assam elections, which are likely to be held early next year.

At least 11 MLA members from the ruling MNF party, including Vice President Lalrinawma, are currently camping in Vairengte.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga also held a cabinet meeting on the border dispute during the day.

“I sincerely request everyone to keep the peace and kindly not to circumvent any administrative procedure,” he tweeted.

The two states often disagree over the border, which they dispute.

Recently, a clash broke out near the village of Thinghlun in Mizoram’s Mamit district, on Assam’s Karimganj border, when Assam officials allegedly demolished a farm hut erected on the disputed land.

Mizoram shares a 164.6 km interstate border with Assam.

Various dialogues since 1995 to resolve the border dispute have yielded little results.

Reference page