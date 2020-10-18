SRH vs KKR: Lockie Ferguson blocks it for Kolkata Knight Riders via Super Over | Cricket news

Sports

Game Changer – Lockie Ferguson # Dream11IPL https://t.co/NtGtGr7jlR – IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1603030315000

ABU DHABI: A fast and furious Lockie Ferguson produced one of the most incredible bowling performances of this edition of IPL to lead Kolkata Knight Riders to a thrilling Super Over victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.Ferguson proved himself the “Knight in Shining Armor” with his store of variations when he fired David Warner and Abdul Samad in the Super Over, leaving KKR with just a three-run goal to chase.Dashboard | Points tableThis was after David Warner’s 47 and 18 undefeated runs in Andre Russell’s last over, where the Sunrisers leveled scores at 163 with KKR in the stipulated 20 overs.Ferguson was magnificent during the 20 regulation overs, as his 3/15 in 4 overs had SRH in all kinds of trouble. He cast a first spell where he fired Kane Williamson with a short ball, got rid of Priyam Garg with a slower ball, and spotted Manish Pandey’s back with a yorker.Their five wickets in the game gave KKR the two much-needed points to bring their tally to 10, while the Sunrisers remain at 6 points and are in serious danger of missing the play-offs.

Previously, former captain Dinesh Karthik’s carefree approach was complemented well by captain Eoin Morgan’s grace as the Kolkata Knight Riders hit a par 163 of five after being put at bat.

Karthik (29 not out) and Morgan (34 of 23 balls) joined forces at 105 for four and added 58 runs in the final five overs after 150 looked tough on one stage.

Morgan’s innings had three fours and six in the middle of the wicket against Basil Thampi, while Karthik hit a pair of sixes and equal number of limits.

T Natarajan (2/40) was the most successful pitcher but it was Vijay Shankar (1/20 in 4 overs) who was the most economical.

2️⃣ points in the ✅Super Sunday ✅WHAT bag. A. WIN! 😍 # KKRHaiTaiyaar # Dream11IPL #SRHvKKR https://t.co/qhNGdKlAF5 – KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) 1603031822000

Rahul Tripathi (23 of 16 balls) gave the first charge in the Powerplay when he hit Natarajan for six in a row and a shot limit, while Shubman Gill (36 of 37 balls) struggled to time the ball, saving an over from Thampi when he landed three successive fours.

Tripathi couldn’t keep up the momentum as an ugly cross punch from Natarajan only ended with the bails flying.

However, Gill after that flurry of four found it difficult to raise the ante. Nitish Rana (29 of 20 balls) looked good after just a few games.

He immediately took on the best bowler from the rival team, Rashid Khan, and deposited him straight for a six and also found a couple of limits.

But Gill’s inability to rotate the blow put KKR at a point of annoyance when he attempted an inside-out shot from Rashid. Priyam Garg, running to his left from afar, took a brilliant catch to see the back of the starter.

Gill’s firing was followed by that of Rana, who missed a shot from Vijay Shankar and was caught again by Garg, who ran forward to take a well-timed catch.

Andre Russell’s season (9 of 11 balls) went from bad to worse as his slowest Natarajan shot landed in Shankar’s hands at the mid-limit of the wicket. From a steady 87-1 in the 12th over, KKR had fallen to 105-4 at the end of the 15th over.