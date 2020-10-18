SRH vs KKR Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad wins the draw, opts to play against Kolkata Knight Riders | Cricket news

Sports

SRH's star hitter

On Sunday, the IPL said West Indies spinner Sunil Narine may continue to bowl after he found nothing illegal in his deliveries during an assessment that was prompted by a warning on the field earlier this month. Narine's team, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), requested the assessment after referees suspected an illegal elbow flexion in an October 10 draw against Kings XI Punjab and issued a warning. The authorization means the 32-year-old can continue bowling at this year's tournament, which takes place in the United Arab Emirates due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

Kolkata Knight Riders, a new captain in the saddle, would be looking to solve their hitting woes and strive for consistency when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in an intriguing mid-table.

After a series of sub-par performances, Dinesh Karthik handed over the reins to his substitute Eoin Morgan hours before KKR’s game against the Mumbai Indians on Friday. But the World Cup-winning England captain’s campaign as leader got off to a disappointing start with MI handing KKR an eight-wicket beating.

KKR is still in the top four of the IPL points table behind Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore with four wins and as many losses. But if the two-time champions want to seal a spot in the play-offs, their hitters must step up, ignore their inconsistencies and win games for the team.

After a massive 82 run loss to RCB, the KKR hitters missed once again against the MI bowlers as they dropped to 42 of 4 in the eighth changeover. Half of KKR’s hitters went 61 in the eleventh second. An unbroken 87-run position for the sixth wicket between Morgan (39 not out) and pacemaker Pat Cummins (53 not out) brought them to 148 for 5.

But MI only needed 16.5 overs to check the target, losing two wickets in the process.

At the top, Shubhman Gill hasn’t been able to capitalize on his starts, while Rahul Tripathi hasn’t passed the 20-run mark after his brilliant 81 against the Chennai Super Kings.

Nitish Rana has been a spendthrift and Karthik’s hitting slot has been experienced throughout the tournament. Andre Russell and Morgan also haven’t been able to make the kind of impact expected from players of their caliber.

The KKR bowlers did well to score narrow victories against Kings XI Punjab and CSK, but leaked runs against RCB and MI. To add to his troubles, star spinner Sunil Narine has been reported for a suspicious bowling action and has missed two games since.

The Sunrisers, who are fifth on the points table with just three wins in eight starts, are also struggling. With injuries ruling out Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s spearhead and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, the Orange Army faces the dilemma of whether to strengthen its hitting or bowling unit, a fact that Captain David Warner acknowledged.

The team relies heavily on its batting unit, primarily on the top four comprising Jonny Bairstow, Warner, Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson.

One area of ​​concern for the Sunrisers is Rashid Khan’s form. After getting impressive numbers like 3/14, 12/12, 3/12, the Afghan spinner remained ineffective in the team’s last two defeats. Rahul Tewatia, Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson crushed him by six.

Skipper Warner will desperately wait for his star spinner to regain his mojo, which is imperative for the team’s success.

The teams (of):

Horsemen of the Kolkata Knights: Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Ali Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Guerrero Sandeep, Shivam Mavarthy Russell, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Tom Banton.

Hyderabad Sunrises: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav , Fabian Allen, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi.