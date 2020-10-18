India Top Headlines

Rahul Gandhi should be called Rahul Lahori, is he trying to contest the polls in Pakistan? Sambit Patra question | India News

NEW DELHI: Shortly after congressional leader Shashi Tharoor’s criticism of the Union government for its handling of Covid-19, the condition of Muslims, and the treatment of Northeast Indian citizens on a platform based in Pakistan, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has renamed Rahul Gandhi as Rahul Lahori.

BJP spokesman Sambit Patra said today that the way congressional leaders are degrading the country on international platforms, especially in Pakistan, it appears that Rahul Gandhi is competing to participate in the elections in Pakistan.

“Are you trying to participate in the Pakistani elections? Please answer,” asked Patra.

“We in the BJP will start calling him Rahul Lahori and from now on I too will address Rahul Gandhi as Rahul Lahori. Tharoor has already held a first rally for him in Pakistan,” added the BJP leader. The BJP leader’s reaction came after Tharoor’s comments at a Lahore virtual literary event.

Patra said that the National Congress of India will soon become the National Congress of Pakistan.

“They give the Jinnah supporter a ticket. I want to ask him why it is necessary. Why would he cry for India in Lahore? We have no doubt that Rahul Gandhi hates India. I affirm this with all responsibility,” he said. Patra while reporting to the media.

Calling Tharoor, Gandhi’s closest friend, Patra accused him of portraying the country negatively and demoted India on the Pakistani platform on various issues, including handling Covid-19.

“The whole world watched the country operate under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we saw the highest recovery and the lowest death rate among coronavirus patients,” said Patra.

Shashi Tharoor, according to media reports, said that India sees the same problem with people from the Northeast region because they look different. “Do you think these issues will be discussed in Pakistan?” Asked Patra.

Tharoor, according to media reports, stated in Tablighi Jamaat that “we are fighting against fanaticism and prejudice in India arising due to a pandemic.”

“There is no democratic country like India,” added Patra.

Patra also asked Tharoor if Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Sonia Gandhi ever asked Pakistan about how unfair it is towards their minorities.

Patra, quoting Tharoor, said the latter commented on Tablighi Jamaat and how they faced intolerance and prejudice and also said that the Jamaat event was used to justify outright intolerance and discrimination against Muslims. “We asked Rahul, Priyanka and Sonia how unfair Pakistan is against its minorities.” Patra asked.

