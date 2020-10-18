India Top Headlines

Phones do not show Arunachal weather, Xiaomi calls it failure | India News

NEW DELHI: Xiaomi, the Chinese mobile phone company, was embroiled in a controversy after users reported on social media that the company’s smartphones were not displaying the Arunachal Pradesh weather. The company blamed a “technical error” for the problem and said “the same has been fixed.”

The confusion surrounding Arunachal comes at a time when India and China are embroiled in a border dispute. The display of Arunachal on the map has also been a contentious issue.

Xiaomi was caught in the crossfire after its users posted on social media that the company’s smartphones were not displaying the Arunachal Pradesh weather. The company’s Indian subsidiary, My India, clarified that the problem arose due to a technical error in its application.

“At My India, we pride ourselves on the love and trust that our fans and consumers across the country have placed in us. We would like to clarify that the weather app on our devices uses data from various third party data sources and we understand that for many locations, weather data is not available in the current app. This is a technical error in our application, ”the company said.

The statement, which came early the day before the issue was resolved, also said that My India is working to improve the app to get the best experience for our users. “As always, we are committed to India to bring you the best user experience.”

Towards the evening, the company said the matter is resolved. “There was a technical problem in our weather application that we had identified. The same has been solved, ”said a spokesperson for My India.

Times of India