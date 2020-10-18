India Top Headlines

Not just income, use education and housing to define poverty: Minister | India News

NEW DELHI: The future definition of the poverty line may not be the level of subsistence income required by an individual, but will have to take into account the living standards that encompass facilities such as housing, education and sanitation, among others, a document of work on poverty published by the Ministry of Rural Development of the Union notes.

Furthermore, the document says that the coronavirus pandemic has “underscored the critical importance of certain essential elements: access to quality health care, education and awareness, water and sanitation facilities, adequate nutrition, and the need for living spaces where people can practice social distancing. ”

Interestingly, he says that the World Bank has classified India as a lower-middle-income country with a poverty line at the consumption level of Rs 75 per person per day, a figure higher than the current marker for India. “Over time, India will have to adapt to the new reality of transitioning to a lower middle-income country where poverty does not mean living on the brink of hunger, but rather lack of income to take advantage of the opportunities presented by a growing economy, “says the newspaper.

Written by Seema Gaur and N Srinivasa Rao, chief economic adviser and economic adviser to the RD department, respectively, the scholarly article traces the history of poverty measurement in the country for decades and the controversies that have dogged the process due to its delicate nature. . A dispute had broken out over Tendulkar’s poverty line, which was said to be set too low.

However, the document concludes that a “poverty line” is essential for policy makers to have a target number to work around and also to measure progress in fighting deprivation. He says that achieving an average annual GDP growth rate of 8% is central to the strategy of fighting poverty through job creation. The RD ministry plays a key role in the measurement and combat of poverty, being the authority in the socioeconomic census of castes, which is the current barometer to identify disadvantaged households as well as executor of the main poverty alleviation programs .

While underlining that world reports have stated that India is moving faster in the fight against poverty, the document says that “Progress in reducing poverty and improving socio-economic indicators in India has been characterized by inequalities substantial. Poverty is concentrated both spatially and between social and economic groups ”.

