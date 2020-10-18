Nokia wants to put 4G on the Moon and NASA can make it happen – Latest News

India Top Headlines

If you ever visit the moon then you can tweet photos from there and you have Nokia (networking division) to thank for that. Nokia is working on a project to introduce a 4G cellular communications network on the Moon. The company has also shown interest in bringing high-speed cellular connectivity to the Moon in the past, but now NASA has decided to give Nokia $ 14.1 million for the same. To clarify, it is Nokia of America Corporation that is receiving the money, as NASA has exclusively included US companies for the mission.

NASA has selected 14 American companies, including several small businesses, as partners to develop a range of technologies that will help pave the way for sustainable Artemis operations on the Moon by the end of the decade. NASA is spending $ 370 million for the same and Nokia just got $ 14.1 million to develop 4G infrastructure for the Moon.

So why is NASA spending so much on the Moon? It’s simply because NASA wants to “build a series of mission-ready capabilities to support a sustainable presence on the Moon and future human missions to Mars,” according to an official statement.

“Most of the funding will help mature cryogenic fluid management technologies through demonstrations in space led by small companies Eta Space, Lockheed Martin, SpaceX and ULA,” he added.

According to a United Press International report, “the system (developed by Nokia) could support lunar surface communications at greater distances, higher speeds, and provide more reliability than current standards.”

But before you get excited, keep in mind that Nokia had announced a similar partnership with Vodafone Germany in 2018 and claimed that the partnership would bring 4G coverage to the Moon by 2019. But as we all know, this is not yet a reality.

