Modi will meet Xi and Imran face to face during the SCO summit on November 10 | India News

NEW DELHI: At a time when relations with China and Pakistan remain in free fall, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be joined by President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Imran Khan at the SCO summit that Russia will host virtually, as Indian officials confirmed in November. 10.

As previously reported, Modi and Xi will also meet face to face at the Brics virtual summit on November 17. Due to the immensity and complexity of the SCO agenda, Russia wished to have a physical summit of the Eurasian group with the Brics, that proposal was scuttled by the Covid-19 threat.

With its focus on security and other political issues, the SCO is a much more important forum for India to highlight its concerns on issues such as terrorism and the need for all to respect regional sovereignty and integrity in any connectivity initiative. The November 10 summit will also see Modi and Xi together for the first time since the current military confrontation between India and China was first reported in May.

The fact that this year’s summit has been reduced to a virtual meeting precludes the possibility of a bilateral meeting between Modi and Xi.

With Khan also present, sources said Modi is likely to again forcefully explain India’s concerns about cross-border terrorism. India itself is to host a meeting of SCO heads of government at the end of November. While the government has already said it will invite Khan to the meeting, it has yet to decide whether the meeting will take place physically.

