MI vs KXIP Live Score: Mumbai Indians Win, Choose to Hit Kings XI Punjab | Cricket news

Playing XI for both teams!

Captains in the draw!

Toss news

Launch report

A new hairstyle for Hardik Pandya!

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (w / c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

Rohit Sharma: "First we have a bat. We want to put runs on the board, the team has done well doing it. We don't need to change that. It's an important game for us and putting runs on the board would be ideal. The team has seen balanced. The guys have raised their hands in different situations. Bumrah is an important cog and his good performance reflects the performance of the team. We go with the same team."

KL Rahul: "We are at that stage where the draw doesn't matter. We need to show energy and try to win everything from here. The last game was too close for comfort, but we needed a win like that to get over the line. We also go with the same team."

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma wins the draw and opts to bat against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai.

Pitch report: "Same track as the one we used yesterday afternoon. Hasn't changed since RR scored 177 here yesterday, but looks a bit drier. The spinners did a good job yesterday, giving about 8 and up overall. Not much turn, but today it will turn a bit. Watch out for those who turn, but also watch out for the short limits on one side, ranging from 61 to 65 meters behind the square for the right-hander. There is no wind to intervene, but 165-170 should be enough. If you play well, you should be fine," said Simon Doull.

Players from both teams are in the middle, warming up before the crucial clash. We are just minutes from launch.

Hello and welcome to TImesofIndia.com’s live coverage of the IPL 2020 match 36 between the Mumbai Indians and the Kings XI Punjab in Dubai.

They have been in unbridled form with five wins in a row, but the Mumbai Indians cannot afford to be complacent against a Chris Gayle-inspired Kings XI Punjab team in their IPL game here on Sunday.

A win for the Mumbai Indians will practically seal them a place in the play-offs, while a loss for KXIP could put them out of contention.

The Mumbai Indians have crushed opposition teams with an explosive batting lineup complemented by a deadly bowling attack and the last team to bear the brunt were the Kolkata Knight Riders who suffered an eight wicket loss on Friday.

The MI table toppers boast of top hitters like captain Rohit Sharma (251 runs) and his starting partner Quinton de Kock (269) and both are in good touch, while the middle order is manned by players like Suryakumar Yadav. (243 races) and Ishan Kishan (186 races).

Rohit played De Kock’s second fiddle in IM’s win against KKR, with the South African hitting 78 and not out of 44.

On the bowling front, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult have formed the most successful pair at this IPL with 12 wickets each in eight games thus far. Spinner Rahul Chahar contributed two wickets against KKR for 18 runs.

On the other hand, KXIP languishes at the bottom of the table despite having the top two to win tournament runs in the pattern KL Rahul (387 runs with a strike rate of 134.84) ​​and his starting partner Mayank. Agarwal (337 races).

KXIP’s problem has been that their hitting and bowling haven’t been fired in unison most of the time even though their confidence has been bolstered by Gayle’s return.

The self-proclaimed ‘Universe Boss’ made his first appearance at this IPL with a bang, hitting a 53 of 45 balls, a shot that was laced with five sixes and a four in KXIP’s win over Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore.

There may be a captivating duel between Gayle on one side and Bumrah and Boult on the other.

KXIP has other hitters in shape in Rahul and Agarwal, with both or at least one of them scoring a lot in almost every game.

But his bowling alley has been the weakest link. Except for Mohammad Shami and Ravi Bishnoi, none of the bowlers have inspired confidence, especially in death overs.

Not being able to find the right balance despite trying many options has also contributed to the rapid downgrade of KXIP.

The teams (of):

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunchell Pandlard , Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult.

KXIP: Lokesh Rahul, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Agartrell, Sheldon Agartrell, Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh.