MI vs KXIP: Kings XI Punjab Defeat Mumbai Indians in Second Super Over in Dramatic IPL Game | Cricket news

DUBAI: Kings XI Punjab showed nerves of steel as they defeated the defending champions the Mumbai Indians in a seat-edge IPL game that was decided via a second Super Over for the first time in tournament history on Sunday.Kieron Pollard helped IM score 11-for-one in Chris Jordan’s second Super Over after both teams finished with the same score in the 20 regulation overs and the first Super Over.Chris Gayle then hit the first ball thrown by Trent Boult for a six before Mayank Agarwal broke four in a row as KXIP pulled off an incredible victory to keep their IPL play-off hopes alive.SCOREKEEPERTABLE OF POINTSThis was after Jasprit Bumrah fired Nicholas Pooran and KL Rahul in the first Super Over to leave MI with a goal of six runs.However, Mohammed Shami threw an equally incredible over when KXIP defended all five runs to take the match to a second Super Over.

Previously, Rahul broke a brilliant 77 of 51 balls to bring KXIP to the brink of a successful chase, but teammates Deepak Hooda and Jordan were only able to level the scores at 176 for six in the stipulated 20 overs.

Bumrah (3/24) caught three crucial wickets during the 20 regulation overs after Kock starter Quinton (53 of 43) hit his fourth half-century of the season to restrict KXIP.

By opting to hit, the IM dropped to 43 of 3, but Kock’s starter scored 53 of 43 balls and shared a 58-run position with Krunal Pandya (34) to stabilize the boat.

Pollard (34 not out of 12) and Nathan Coulter-Nile (24 not out of 12) then provided the late flourish, adding 57 of 21 balls in the death overs as MI went 176 of 6.

Chasing 177, Rahul, who currently wears the orange cap, pitched seven fours and three sixes on his hit to cross 500 runs this season and take home KXIP almost singlehandedly.

He, along with Gayle (24), led KXIP to 75 for one in nine overs after losing to Mayank Agarwal (11) early in innings.

However, Gayle was sent packing by Rahul Chahar in the 10th and then Bumrah returned to fire Nicholas Pooran (24 of 11) to leave Punjab at 108 for 3.

Rahul then took Chahar out for a six to bring in another fifty, but the leg-spinner made a nice comeback one ball later, knocking out Glenn Maxwell at the other end as KXIP slipped to 115 for four in the 14th.

Rahul added another 38 with Deepak Hooda (23 not out), but was beaten by a Bumrah yorker in the 18th over.

Needing 24 of 15 balls, Hooda and Chris Jordan (13) tied the game.

Previously, de Kock hit three fours and up to six in his fourth-fifty of the tournament to anchor innings before Pollard and Coulter-Nile lifted MI past the 170-run mark.

The rhythm duo of Arshdeep Singh (2/35) and Mohammed Shami (2/30) provided the first advances, discarding Rohit Sharma (9) and Suryakumar Yadav (0) respectively to reduce the LM to 24 for two in 3.3 overs .

Ishan Kishan then became Arshdeep’s second victim when he was caught in a third deep man as MI finished the power play at 43 for 3.

Promoted to order, Krunal pitched Chris Jordan’s third ball on extra deep cover and then picked up a Glenn Maxwell four on the next over.

With the spinning duo of M Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi bowling in tandem, MI picked up the odd limits but was unable to fully free her arms to play the shots.