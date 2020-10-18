Mercedes-Benz GLS Review: Unlocking with Mercedes-Benz GLS: Fresh Air in Luxury

Sports

NEW DELHI: Stuck at home for months I’m sure he’s looking forward to the long-awaited road trip. Fortunately, TOI Auto’s unlocking dairy started with the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS. What better way could it be to become a mountain goat with the S-Class SUV.There is nothing like an ATV to travel around India. You need to tackle rough roads, sudden water currents, and maddening crowds. Any car with high dimensions and thick appearance loves to call itself an SUV, which makes the term one of the most abused words.I was told that Mercedes has reshaped the third generation of its flagship to meet the luxury of the S-Class and it can chew through anything thrown at it. We did what was asked of us and above all we left the GLS too clean for it to be understandable.GLS, popularly known as GL, has been in the picture for quite some time. In his current avatar, he adopts models like the Audi Q8 and BMW X7.

LEDs are insane and I’m afraid automakers are always in the hot seat to woo the customer. Ironically, the Ultra Range High Beam fitted to the GLS will put most cars to shame. Taking turns on broken, winding, and unpredictable roads, the lights instilled a sense of faith and less stressful, as if an invisible eye was guiding us all the way.

GLS’s commanding presence on the road has a lot to do with dissimilarly large front and rear tires and added inches to an already butch stance. As muscular as you can imagine, GLS has 21-inch 5-spoke alloy wheels, the further increase of 77mm in length and 22mm in width. The difficulty you face with such a huge SUV is possibly the not-so-steep turning radius. Narrow roads with obstacles ahead. Check! The 360 ​​degree view of the jumps in action ensures your movement with a bird’s eye view.

Now 99 percent of GLS owners would not want to venture onto deceptive off-road tracks or the far reaches of the Himalayas. But good to know, always stuck, if so, the GLS is a great 4X4, which is capable of breaking through.

That confidence has a lot to do with what you get under the hood. The diesel version, 400D, powered by a 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder turbo diesel, generates 330 horsepower and 700 Nm. 450D, the gasoline variant we choose to drive up the hills, is as quiet as time. It is modestly powerful and fast. The 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder petrol turbo, with an output of 367 horsepower and 500 Nm, approaches 0-100 km / h in less than 8 seconds.

SUBSCRIBE | FOR MORE NEWS, VIEWS AND CAR REVIEWS

Have you heard of Mercedes EQ? Yes, the electric sub-brand of the Germans. Now the GLS has a 48-volt mild hybrid system that generates an additional 22 horsepower and 250 Nm, which is touted as an EQ boost. The electric motor along with the powertrain kicks in and offers that extra momentum in a rush. The 9-speed transmission is responsive and shifts quickly. Like the smaller GLE, the GLS also loses Sport mode. Now that could be a mistake on paper, not in real terms. Paddles were hardly used in the hills to change gears, but who knows, on the empty highway, that’s something I would wish for.

In my wildest dream, I could never imagine, the engines could be so refined and yet sublimely quiet. The lovely view and thick forest cut through some noise, but I’m really looking forward to driving the EQC followed by the GLS. Who knows, GLS could have an equally quiet cabin, thanks to some fantastic engineering.

The focus was probably on the first two rows. The occupants of the center row can count the space and the inspiration is logical. GLS, a scuff-driven choice, Mercedes is betting on this flagship as the S-Class of SUVs. The 5-zone climate control was hardly used as the cosmic sunroof let cool air into the cabin and the 13-speaker Burmeister sound helped fill the gaps between conversations.

Whenever she gets bored, Mercedes’ personal voice assistant gets in the way to break the monotony. The much-talked-about M-BUX leaks into the GLS, like other members of the family, and quickly follows your orders. A DSLR, gimbal, drone, power bank, and a couple of spare phones secured by a gear bag were on the brink. Who cares, no one fought for a charging slot. With up to 11 USB ports and 2 wireless charging slots in different nooks and corners, it was a non-intrusive process. However, Type C in nature, he felt that many adapters were needed.

The GLS has excellent road manners, excellent stability, excellent driving position, and very comfortable. What are you waiting for? We chose the outskirts of Nainital. What’s on your wish list? Pack your bags, take your much-needed break, and start your road trip.