Maha Guv could have limited the choice of words for Uddhav: Amit Shah | India News

NEW DELHI: Union Interior Minister Amit Shah scowled one Saturday at the ‘secular’ mockery of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari against Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray, saying he should have been moderate in his choice of words that he used in the letter.

“I have read the letter. You have made a reference in passing. However, I also think that he should have been more moderate in his choice of words, ‘Shah said in a television interview.

Shah had been asked about the letter that Koshyari wrote to Thackeray objecting to the continued closure of places of worship in Maharashtra when the state government had allowed commercial establishments to open.

In the interview with CNN News 18, Shah said that the Maharashtra government’s handling of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput created room for misgivings and suspicions. Responding to a question, he said the state government could have cut the controversy by turning the matter over to CBI from the start. “After all, doubts arose from day one,” he said.

When asked about the controversy that led to a fight between Bihar and Maharashtra, he said that it was the SC who assigned the case to CBI, adding that he did not know how the sudden death of the promising talent from Bihar would play out in the elections.

He further said that there should be a fair and neutral investigation in such a case. “It is not only true in the case of Sushant Singh, all cases of unnatural death must be investigated with care and sensitivity,” he added.

When asked about drug use, Shah said it is a threat that needs to be removed as quickly as possible. “In the last 18-24 months, several decisions have been made to curb the problem. I assure you that under Modiji’s leadership it will be very difficult for people who want to spread drugs. We are making some changes to the infrastructure and you will see changes in the next few days. As far as Bollywood is concerned, it is not wise to connect it to a sector, “he said.

