Heavy rains hamper rescue efforts in Hyderabad | Hyderabad News

HYDERABAD: One person died after the new rain on Saturday, which was a blow to the city, even as many areas were limping back to normal after a week of torrential rains. During the rains, a worker returning home from work was electrocuted in Old Malakpet. The deceased, identified as Somaiah, 55, accidentally touched a power pole.

Many people got stuck as the afternoon drizzle gave way to heavy rain at night. The Indian Meteorological Department, Hyderabad, had previously claimed that the rain was “light to moderate” in nature, but many residents feared the worst. IMD issued an alert of heavy rain with thunderstorms accompanied by lightning for five days through Tuesday. Speaking to TOI, IMD Hyderabad director in charge K Nagaratna said Saturday’s rain was “light to moderate with intense spells in some places.” She said this was due to “thunderstorm activity and cumulonimbus cloud formation over the state.”

Mahesh Palawat, chief meteorologist at the private weather forecast agency Skymet, said: “Over the next two days there will be an increase in rainfall activity with a low pressure area that will also develop over Bengal from Bengal.”

However, he said this would not be as serious as the rains experienced during the week.

The city recorded rainfall of 44.5mm as of 10pm, according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society. The highest GHMC precipitation was recorded at Uppal at Bandlaguda (153mm), Saroornagar at Rock Town Colony (142mm), Gandipet at GHMC office (133mm). As the rain continued into the evening, residents began to worry again about flooding. New flooding was noted at several locations, including the RTC, Mint Compound, Domalguda and Gachibowli crossings. “While the main roads were relatively unaffected in my area, the ravines were knee-deep in submergence,” said Ashoknagar resident Ratnakar Rao.

