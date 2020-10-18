India Top Headlines

Ensure a survey-like system for the delivery of the Covid vaccine: PM | India News

NEW DELHI: Emphasizing the need to ensure rapid delivery of the Covid-19 vaccine even in the most remote areas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered his government on Saturday to deliver and administer the vaccines on the lines of the elections held. in the country, involving all levels of government and civil society. The prime minister also warned against complacency, particularly during festival season, urging people to wear masks, wash their hands regularly and maintain social distancing rules.

Chairing a high-level meeting to take stock of the Covid-19 situation and preparation for vaccine delivery and administration, the prime minister emphasized that the entire process must have a strong IT backbone and that the system must be designed to have lasting value in the healthcare system. .

PM: Maintain efforts despite the drop in cases

The prime minister called on officials to maintain efforts to contain the pandemic despite a decline in active cases. The meeting was attended by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, PM PK Mishra Senior Secretary, Niti Aayog Member (Health), Dr. VK Paul, Senior Scientific Advisor K Vijay Raghavan, Senior Scientists, Officials from the PMO and officials from various other departments.

The National Group of Experts on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 has prepared and submitted a detailed plan for the storage, distribution and administration of vaccines. Modi ordered that, taking into account the geographical extension and diversity of the country, access to the vaccine should be quickly guaranteed. He stressed that every step in logistics, delivery, and administration must be rigorously implemented. It should include advanced planning of cold storage chains, distribution network, monitoring mechanism, advance evaluation and preparation of necessary ancillary equipment such as vials and syringes, he said.

