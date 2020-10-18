DC vs. CSK: Dwayne Bravo Wasn’t Fit To Play Bowling Final, Says MS Dhoni | Cricket news

Sports

SHARJAH: Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni said on Saturday that he had to pass the ball to Ravindra Jadeja to launch the decisive final of the match against Delhi Capitals as Dwayne Bravo, his preferred option, was unavailable due to problems of physical state.SCOREKEEPERTABLE OF POINTSACCESSORIESThe Capitals needed 17 runs in the final and Bravo, who is very effective with his slower balls in such a critical situation, was out of bounds.Axar Patel hit Jadeja three times to get on his side beyond the finish line. “Bravo was out of shape. He went out and didn’t come back. The options were Jaddu and Karn. I went with Jaddu,” Dhoni said in the post-match presentation.The CSK captain admitted that the fielders left the side down.

“Shikhar’s wicket was important, but we knocked him down several times. If he keeps hitting, he’ll keep the strike rate high. Also the wicket played better in the second half, but we can’t take credit from Shikhar,” he said.

Shikhar Dhawan scored his first IPL ton in the capitals five-wicket victory.

Dhoni said the field performed better when Capitals began the chase.

“There wasn’t a lot of spray, but there was enough to improve the pitch. That makes a big difference: minus 10 when you’re hitting, and the extra 10 for the team that’s hitting second,” he said.

Dhoni was also impressed with the way young Sam Curran pitched under pressure in the 19th. He only conceded four runs, which made it as difficult as possible for DC.

“A positive was Sam’s last finish. He needs to convince himself that he can run wide yorkers. He doesn’t usually trust that, but he did well with that today. So that’s a ball that can be tough to hit.”

Winning captain Shreyas Iyer had every reason to smile at the end of the match.

“I was sitting inside and I was quite nervous. I knew if Shikhar stayed until the end, we would win, but the way Axar came out and hit those six was brilliant. Whenever we give prizes to the man of the locker room match, he’s always there. You see their preparations, they are always on point, “Iyer said.

“We know very well the strengths and weaknesses of our team. We enjoy each other’s progress. Today I told one of my teammates that the way Shikhar hit was fascinating to watch. As captain, that gives you a breathing space that someone can take your team to the end. ”