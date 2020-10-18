India Top Headlines

Covid-19: Active cases fall below 8L for the first time in 45 days | India News

NEW DELHI: India’s number of active Covid-19 cases continues to trend downward as it fell below 8 lakh for the first time in a month and a half on Friday, helped by the decline in the number of cases new and better recovery rate. Increasing populations in states such as Kerala, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh are cause for concern.

On Friday, 62,212 new infections were detected, while 70,816 recoveries were registered, bringing the recovery rate to 87.8%. Active cases, the actual burden of Covid-19 cases, was 795,087, a mere 10.7% of the total confirmed cases recorded across the country so far.

The active case load has been above 8 lakh since September 1. While the average number of active cases has been steadily declining since September 18, a drop below 8 lakh is considered a major milestone, even as experts worry about the holiday season and declining public observance. measures such as the use of masks, social distancing and hand hygiene.

“The improved medical infrastructure across the country, the implementation of the Center’s standard treatment protocol by the states and territories of the Union, and the total dedication and commitment of physicians, paramedics, and front-line workers have led to a persistent increase in the number of total recoveries with a proportional drop in the mortality rate, ”said an official from the Ministry of Health.

However, the rise in infections in some states is a growing concern among health officials, especially as winters will follow the holiday season. Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala continue to record the highest number of cases. While Maharashtra recorded more than 11,000 new cases on Friday, Karnataka and Kerala detected more than 7,000 cases.

The high positivity rates in some of these states present a serious problem, as they indicate that the tests are insufficient and do not capture infections, as well as revealing gaps in tracing and isolating contacts. Ten states and UT (Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha) accounted for 79% of the 62,212 new Covid-19 cases recorded on Friday.

The Center has delegated high-level core teams to Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, as these states have reported an increase in the number of new cases in recent days.

