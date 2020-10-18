Brother of actor’s girlfriend arrested in SSR drug case | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

MUMBAI: The brother of a Bollywood actor’s girlfriend was arrested in Lonavala on Sunday in the drug case related to the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The Narcotics Control Office collected Agisilaos Demetriades (30), a South African national, from an adventure resort and recovered a small amount of hashish and 15 strips of prohibited Alprazolam tablets from his room.

This is the 23rd arrest in the drug case related to the death of Rajput.

NCB officials said Demetriades was on their radar since Prasad’s arrest, but they were waiting to catch him with evidence.



Late on Saturday, a team, led by the area director, Sameer Wankhede, carried out a search of the suite and confiscated 0.8g of hashish and 15 strips of Alprazolam, which is used to treat anxiety disorders. , panic disorders and anxiety caused by depression. Possession of a large quantity of the drug leads to punishment.

At the same time, OCN officials in Mumbai searched Demetriades’ residence in Khar in the presence of witnesses and his fiancée and recovered a strip of Alprazolam. He was arrested early Sunday.

A fortnight ago, when the NCB had recorded Demetriades’ statement, he had allegedly admitted to using cannabis / ganja leaves on occasion, but said he was not involved in drug trafficking. However, during the investigation, officials stumbled upon the detailed reports of the call and conversations between him and Sandeep Gupta, one of the defendants arrested in the drug case.

“Electronic evidence showed that he was dealing in a variety of drugs, which needed a detailed investigation. It is clear that Demetriades had purchased contraband from co-defendants Kaizan Ibrahim and Gupta and is therefore part of the drug conspiracy. Demetriades also has ties to Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, Rajput staff member Dipesh Sawant, and Anuj Keshwani and Dwayne Fernandes, who used to purchase drugs for Rajputs, ”declared the NCB pretrial detention.

Demetriades, reserved under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act, was brought before a special NDPS court that detained Demetriades in police custody until Monday. Rhea and had relayed the details to the OCN. The Emergency Department had cloned Rhea’s phone and discovered that she was involved in the purchase, consumption, transportation and use of contraband, the NCB claimed.

