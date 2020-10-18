BRAHMOS supersonic cruise missile, successfully launched from INS Chennai, will guarantee the invincibility of the warship | India News

India Top Headlines

BRAHMOS, the supersonic cruise missile was successfully tested today, October 18, 2020, from the Indian Navy at… https://t.co/0h35C1lrbI – DRDO (@DRDO_India) 1603002678000

NEW DELHI: The BRAHMOS supersonic cruise missile was successfully tested on Sunday from the Indian Navy’s stealth destroyer INS Chennai, which hit a target in the Arabian Sea, the Defense Research and Development Organization said Sunday ( DRDO).The missile successfully hit the target with pinpoint accuracy after performing extremely complex and high-level maneuvers.BRAHMOS as a ‘primary strike weapon’ will ensure the invincibility of the warship when attacking naval surface targets at long ranges, thus turning the destroyer into another lethal platform for the Indian Navy.

“BRAHMOS, the supersonic cruise missile was successfully tested today, October 18, 2020, from the Indian Navy’s stealth destroyer INS Chennai and hit a target in the Arabian Sea. The missile hit the target successfully with pinpoint precision, “said the DRDO. he said in a tweet.