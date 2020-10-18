India Top Headlines

Ballia fired: main defendant arrested in Lucknow | India News

NEW DELHI: Dhirendra Singh, the main defendant in the Ballia shooting incident, has been arrested from Lucknow, along with another defendant.

With this, the number of people arrested in the case has risen to seven.

Dhirendra, who was wearing a Rs 50,000 bounty on his head, was arrested near Janeshwar Mishra Park in the Gomti Nagar area by the special task force.

On Thursday, a 46-year-old man was killed in a shootout over a dispute at a ration shop allotment meeting in Durjanpur village in the Reoti area of ​​Ballia district.

The crime took place in the presence of the Subdivisional Magistrate (SDM) and the Circle Officer of the area.

UP CM Adityanath ordered the suspension of the SDM, CO and other police personnel present at the scene.

(With contributions from the agency)

Original source