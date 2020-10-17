Xiaomi: Samsung overtakes Xiaomi to become # 1 Smartphone Brand in India: Report – Latest News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Samsung, the leader in smartphones, is back in the number one position in the Indian smartphone market. According to a latest report from Counterpoint, Samsung has regained the top spot in India. Samsung lost the top position to Xiaomi in the second half of 2017. The company, the report says, has reached its highest market share in India since 2018.

“… in July and August, Samsung rebounded when India recovered from a national lockdown. Samsung has now achieved its highest market share in India since 2018 by adopting an aggressive online channel strategy to take advantage of opportunities arising due to anti-China sentiments in the country, ”the report says.

Globally, Samsung has beaten Huawei to regain the number one spot with a total market share of 22%. This is 2% higher than the company’s 20% share in April 2020. Huawei’s market share, on the other hand, decreased to 16% in August 2020 from 21% in April 2020. Expected the Chinese telecoms giant to lose its market share further due to US trade restrictions.

The same may not be true for another Chinese brand, Xiaomi, which, according to the report, is showing a significant increase in its market share in Central and Eastern Europe. It seems that Huawei’s loss is Xiaomi’s gain in the region.

Apple’s global market share remained the same in April and August 2020. The company accounted for 12% of the global smartphone market. With the launch of the iPhone 12 series on October 13, Apple’s sales are expected to increase in November of this year.

