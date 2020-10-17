India Top Headlines

The family of the girl Hathras wants to leave the village | India News

Unsure of what will happen after the police and the media are gone, the family of the late Hathras girl wants to move from the village that has been their home for generations, Anuja Jaiswal reports. “It will be impossible to stay after everything that has happened. It would mean a lot if the government helped us move to Delhi. We want to start over, away from the glare, ”the victim’s older brother told TOI on Friday.

“It would be easier for us if we went somewhere else,” said the victim’s older brother. “We will move… Police security is present at this time. It won’t be here forever. ”

The family’s request to transfer the UP case to Delhi was submitted to the Allahabad High Court on 12 October.

There are about 60 upper caste families and four Dalit families in the village. Earlier, on the basis of a complaint from the girl’s family that the families of the four accused were threatening them, additional police forces were deployed to her home. Later, the victim’s father and brother told visiting politicians that they “did not feel safe” in their village, due to pressure from all sides.

The victim’s younger brother said it had been a difficult decision. “Our identity is linked to this town. This is where we were born, where we grew up. For generations, we have lived here. It is not easy, but we will move, ”he said. “There have been many good memories for all of us here. But now, the bad guys are overwhelming. Being here will be a constant reminder of what happened to our sister. ”

