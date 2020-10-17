RR vs RCB: Villiers blinder’s AB Sets Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Incredible Win Over Rajasthan Royals | Cricket news

Sports

DUBAI: AB de Villiers’ 22-ball bully 55 delivered an incredible seven-field victory for the Royal Challengers Bangalore over the Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.Chasing 178, De Villiers crushed six sixes to help RCB win the game after all seemed lost to them following the ejection of Virat Kohli with the team battling at 104 for three in the 14th.The experienced South African threw himself against Jaydev Unadkat for three consecutive sixes in the 19th to turn the game in favor of his team. He finished the game in style, hitting Jofra Archer by up to two balls to play.

(Photo credit: BCCI / IPL)

RCB lost Aaron Finch (14) after Australia’s limited overs captain hit two sixes.

Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal put together a 79-run partnership for the second wicket, but consumed too many deliveries doing so, failing to keep up with the required running speed.

Kohli brought in the team’s hundred by throwing Rahul Tewatia for six grand at length, but Padikkal, as he tried to break through the shackles after struggling to reach 35 of 37 balls, came out when his shot failed to clear Ben Stokes at deep. .

And then came Kohli’s great wicket, thanks to a brilliant fielding piece from Tewatia, who managed a catch inches off the line at deep center on the rebound after the batter knocked him off his pads.

The ball traveled at great speed, but Tewatia, coming off a wicket on her previous ball, balanced after nearly falling over the line to complete a good reception.

Kohli made 43 of 32 balls with the help of two sixes and a four.

The required execution rate increased rapidly as RCB struggled to find the big bumps, but de Villiers had other ideas.

Earlier, Captain Steve Smith’s counterattack with 36 57 balls led Rajasthan to 177 of six.

Smith hit six fours and a max before Chris Morris threw a brilliant finish, conceding just four runs while taking two wickets to keep RR from going past 180.

Fast-middleweight pitcher Morris finished with an excellent 4/26 in four overs.

Earlier, batting first, Rajasthan got off to a good start when starter Robin Uthappa (41-of-22) launched into RCB’s attack with a burst of four and six.

Back in his favorite position alongside Ben Stokes after another combination change, Uthappa watched his team play two silent passes before crushing Washington Sundar by four limits in the third inning inning.

Isuru Udana was retired and then raised by Uthappa for the first high of the day when RR ran to 38 without losing in four overs.

Morris gave RCB his first breakthrough when he had the subdued Stokes pinned to the side of the leg.

Uthappa scored two more limits, off the Navdeep Saini beat, before his slow sweep fell into the hands of the deep fielder in the middle of the wicket in front of Yuzvendra Chahal’s bowling alley.

Sanju Samson got under way with a six that landed on the second level of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. But he also fell to Chahal, taken long by Morris when RR slipped to 69 for three after a good start.

Looking for quick runs, Smith found an ally in Jos Buttler and the two added 55 runs while stabilizing the boat.

Buttler fell in love with a 25 of 24 balls, but Smith continued to anchor RR innings.

Chahal, meanwhile, threw two ballless front feet that were hit by Smith, giving his team 10 runs and two extra deliveries.

After RR scored 19 runs at length 18 on Chahal’s ball, Tewatia hit Udana with a six and four to pick up 15 in the penultimate change.