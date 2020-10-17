Sports

Planning to start national cricket from January 1: Sourav Ganguly | Cricket news

NEW DELHI: The long-awaited national cricket season will begin on January 1, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said on Saturday. The BCCI Apex Council met on Sunday evening and a good amount of time was spent discussing the domestic calendar that had been disrupted by the increasing cases of COVID-19 in India.

“We have had extensive discussions about national cricket and have tentatively decided to start the competitions from January 1, 2021,” Ganguly told PTI from Dubai.

When asked whether it would be a shortened season or not, the former Indian captain said the board will not be able to accommodate all national tournaments for practical reasons.

“We will certainly have the full-fledged Ranji Trophy red ball tournament. It will probably not be possible to do every tournament,” Ganguly said, hinting that BCCI is looking at the January-March window for the Ranji Trophy.

The BCCI president also assured that the youth and women’s cricket tournaments will take place between March and April.

“We also have plans worked out for our age group and women’s cricket. We will start with the Ranji Trophy and then we will also have the other tournaments between March and April,” she said.

He also reported that the Indian team will be able to train in Australia during its quarantine phase.

“Cricket Australia sent us an itinerary and we discussed the modalities of that itinerary. We will play four Tests and that will end in the third week of January,” said the BCCI President.

The Indian team is expected to play three ODI, three T20I and four Tests Down Under.

On the home series against England, Ganguly said BCCI is monitoring the situation and the final itinerary will be prepared in due course.

“The England series is fine in three and a half or four months. We still have time. We are monitoring the situation (COVID-19) which is quite fluid and we will take a call accordingly,” he said.

While hosting the series in India (Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Dharamsala are likely locations) remains a priority, the UAE is a second option.

