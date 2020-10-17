Perfect score for Odisha boy, Delhi girl in NEET

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Two candidates scored a perfect 720 on this year’s National Eligibility and Entry Test (NEET-UG), but Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab took first place for being older than the Delhi girl, Akanksha Singh. The results of the MBBS / BDS entrance test were released by the National Testing Authority on Friday evening.

There are seven candidates in the top 20, with Andhra Pradesh taking the highest number of top spots. With a score of 665, Mahesh de Haryana is the leader among people with disabilities. The total number of female candidates who qualified in the exams is 4.27,943 compared to 3.43,556 men.



Delhi (75.5%) had the highest percentage of qualification out of the number of candidates in the state, followed by Haryana with 72.9%. A total of 85.6% of the 16 lakh candidates who registered for the exam took the test.

Aftab has been living in Kota for the past two and a half years. He has never left Kota since August 2018, dreaming of landing a medical position at any of the government universities. “I would definitely go for the Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS),” he said.

