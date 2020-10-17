Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2020: Different Leader, Same Nightmare “Knight” for KKR | Cricket news

Sports

|

|

He threw a crucial catch, but then Kock’s Quinton more than made up for it with the bat. The starter stroked a magnificent unbeaten 78 (44b, 9×4, 3×6) to lead the Mumbai Indians to their fifth win on the trot as they defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday. at night.SCOREKEEPERTABLE OF POINTSACCESSORIESMI has now beaten KKR 21 out of 27 times, and this victory, with 19 balls to spare, has to be the most complete of those victories. With their sixth win in eight games, the defending champions are back at number one on the table.In a clinical show, Mumbai showed no mercy, as they completely outmatched the Knight Riders, who clearly seemed baffled by their top spinner Sunil Narine’s denunciation of throwing himself, and then a change of captaincy from Dinesh Karthik to Eoin. Morgan just a few hours before a key game.

After a magnificent counterattack from Pat Cummins (53 not out, 36b, 5×3, 2×6) and new skipper Eoin Morgan (39, 29b, 2×6, 2×4), who went through baptism of fire in his debut as IPL captain, rescued the Knight Riders from 61-for-5 in the 11th to a respectable 148-for-5, MI came out full-fledged in pursuit.

Excused for having outpaced a Cummins easy skier when he was 36, de Kock broke his third half century at IPL 2020, leaving an ill-fated KKR attack running for cover. In a significant difference between the teams, while the Knights seemed hesitant early on before Cummins broke the shackles, MI shot to a fiery start when De Kock and Captain Rohit Sharma (36, 36b, 5×4, 1×6) added. 94 on 63 balls for the first wicket. In the end, Hardik Pandya broke two fours and a six for Cummins to show what makes MI virtually undefeated this time.

A six shot, followed by a classic drive through additional coverage from Prasidh stood out amid the many delicious shots played by de Kock, who is enjoying his best IPL season this time around.

Although he played the best innings of his career in the T20, Pat Cummins was unable to continue his heroics with the ball. Often rated the world’s number one pitcher, the Australian fast pitcher ace has failed to lead the attack by example, managing just two terrains in eight games.

Before, KKR kept sliding into a deep hole after choosing to hit first. Rahul Tripathi was caught brilliantly by Suryakumar Yadav at a late spot in front of Trent Boult, while Nitish Rana was caught behind while trying to hook Coulter-Nile.

Rahul Chahar then jumped into action, firing Shubhman Gill and Karthik for back-to-back balls in the eighth over.