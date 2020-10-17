India Top Headlines

IndiGo will charge 100 rupees from travelers who check in at the airport counters starting today

NEW DELHI: IndiGo passengers checking in at the airport counters will now have to pay Rs 100 as a convenience fee. The airline has become the first Indian airline to introduce such a fare in an attempt to get more passengers to web check-in for a contactless travel experience in these times of pandemic.

Since the largest airline in India (in terms of domestic market share) applies this fee, it’s only a matter of time before most other airlines here do the same as well.

“IndiGo has introduced a service fee of Rs 100 for check-in at the airport counters as of October 17, 2020. We recommend all passengers to check-in on the web in accordance with the directive of the government, using our website or mobile app. The check-in rate at the airport counters applies to all reservations made after October 17, 2020. We are committed to taking all precautionary measures so that our customers enjoy a contactless and hassle-free travel experience ” IndiGo said in a statement.

Reference page