India Top Headlines

India spends 3.5% of average daily income on food, New Yorker 0.6%: UN report India News

NEW DELHI: On average, an Indian spends 3.5% of their daily income on a plate of food, compared to 0.6% for a New Yorker and an astonishing report, according to the report “Cost of a Plate of Food “released by the UN’s World Food Program (WFP) on Friday.

According to the report, the most expensive plate of food is that of South Sudan, where people, on average, would have to spend 186% of their daily salary on basic ingredients. In the list featuring 36 countries from around the world, India ranks 28th for the percentage of money people would pay on a plate of food compared to their wages.

It has brought to light how sub-Saharan African countries feature heavily in the report, with 17 of the top 20 drawn from this region.

“The region’s high dependence on food imports leaves it vulnerable to global economic conditions, while the high use of informal labor means that masses of workers fall prey to sudden income losses,” he said.

The report said that such a difference highlights the huge inequalities at stake between people living in developing countries and others in more prosperous parts of the world. He said conflict and climate change have long affected people’s ability to buy food in various countries as they are driven from their land and livelihoods and unable to produce or buy the products they need to feed their families.

Now Covid-19 has added another layer to the challenges faced by the most vulnerable groups, through rising unemployment, lost remittances and weak economies that prevent countries from offsetting the worst effects of the pandemic, the report noted. Market-dependent groups in urban areas are increasingly at risk.

He has recommended that with greater short-term investment to support people from the consequences of Covid-19, and a greater emphasis on building long-term sustainable food systems as the basis for access to nutritious and affordable food, the problems inequality can be addressed.

Reference page