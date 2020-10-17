Happy Navratri 2020 – Images, Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Cards, Greetings, Pictures and GIFs
This year, the nine-day festival will take place October 17-25. In India, many people observe the occasion by fasting for seven days and breaking it on the day of Navratri, after a long day of ritual puja. The festival is celebrated with great vigor with friends and family.
Considering the current times, where you have to maintain social distancing, here are some images, quotes, wishes, messages and GIFs that you can send to your loved ones to wish them a very Happy Navratri.
Happy Navratri 2020: Dating
May Durga maa empower you and your family with her nine Swaroop of Name, Fame, Health, Wealth, Happiness, Humanity, Education, Bhakti and Shakti. HAPPY NAVRATI
Experience mystical beauty and divine wonders. May this Navratri bring pleasure to every moment of your life.
Jagat Paalan Haar Hai Maa, Mukti Ka Dham Hai Maa. Hamari Bakti Ke Adhar Hai Maa, Ham Sab Ki Raksha Ki Avatar Hai Maa. Happy Navratri.
May the nine divine days illuminate your life forever. Happy Navratri!
A new day is here again; perfect and immaculate Make the most of it, spreading joy and unconditional love in Happy Navratri
Happy Navratri 2020: images and greeting cards
Happy Navratri 2020: wishes and messages
May goddess Durga
give you the strength
to overcome all obstacles in life.
Shubh Navratri!
That this Navratri
Fill your life with the colors
Of happiness and prosperity.
Wishing you and your family
A very happy Navratri
I wish that Goddess Durga is always there to protect you from all the troubles in life.
May this Navratri be full of happiness and good health for you.
Happy Navratri to you
Maa Durga ka sada rahe ashirvad;
dhan, samridhi, sukh aur kamiyabi ka of aapko aashirvad;
Navrati ki nau raatein roshan kar dein aapka Jeevan;
Navratri ki shubh kamnayein.
Maata ke charano mein sukh aur sansar hai;
Maata ke charnon mein khushiyan apram paar hai;
Navratri ki shubh avsar par aapko dher saari badhaiyan.
I wish you to be busy for nine days in the service of Durga Maa;
I wish you a colorful festive time;
Best wishes to you at Navratri.
Always keep smiling !!!!
May the Navratri celebrations light up the coming year for you and shower you with only the best of happiness and joy. Warm wishes in Navratri
Happy Navratri 2020: GIF