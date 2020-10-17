Happy Navratri 2020 – Images, Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Cards, Greetings, Pictures and GIFs

India Top Headlines

‘Navratri’ is a beautiful festival celebrated by Hindus not only in India but all over the world. Derived from the Sanskrit word ‘nava’ (nine) and ‘ratri’ (night), the occasion marks the defeat of Mahishasura by Goddess Durga and symbolizes the victory of good over evil. Mahishasura, who was blessed with immortality by Lord Brahma, could not be defeated by anyone except a woman. In time, the demon, blinded by his power and thirst for evil deeds, went on to attack Trilok: earth, heaven, and hell. While even the gods were unable to stop the demon, Goddess Durga finally came to rescue them and defeated Mahishasura, after a long 15-day battle.

This year, the nine-day festival will take place October 17-25. In India, many people observe the occasion by fasting for seven days and breaking it on the day of Navratri, after a long day of ritual puja. The festival is celebrated with great vigor with friends and family.

Considering the current times, where you have to maintain social distancing, here are some images, quotes, wishes, messages and GIFs that you can send to your loved ones to wish them a very Happy Navratri.



Happy Navratri 2020: Dating





May Durga maa empower you and your family with her nine Swaroop of Name, Fame, Health, Wealth, Happiness, Humanity, Education, Bhakti and Shakti. HAPPY NAVRATI

Experience mystical beauty and divine wonders. May this Navratri bring pleasure to every moment of your life.

Jagat Paalan Haar Hai Maa, Mukti Ka Dham Hai Maa. Hamari Bakti Ke Adhar Hai Maa, Ham Sab Ki Raksha Ki Avatar Hai Maa. Happy Navratri.

May the nine divine days illuminate your life forever. Happy Navratri!

A new day is here again; perfect and immaculate Make the most of it, spreading joy and unconditional love in Happy Navratri

Happy Navratri 2020: images and greeting cards

Happy Navratri 2020: wishes and messages

May goddess Durga



give you the strength



to overcome all obstacles in life.



Shubh Navratri!

That this Navratri



Fill your life with the colors



Of happiness and prosperity.



Wishing you and your family



A very happy Navratri

I wish that Goddess Durga is always there to protect you from all the troubles in life.



May this Navratri be full of happiness and good health for you.



Happy Navratri to you

Maa Durga ka sada rahe ashirvad;



dhan, samridhi, sukh aur kamiyabi ka of aapko aashirvad;



Navrati ki nau raatein roshan kar dein aapka Jeevan;



Navratri ki shubh kamnayein.

Maata ke charano mein sukh aur sansar hai;



Maata ke charnon mein khushiyan apram paar hai;



Navratri ki shubh avsar par aapko dher saari badhaiyan.

I wish you to be busy for nine days in the service of Durga Maa;



I wish you a colorful festive time;



Best wishes to you at Navratri.



Always keep smiling !!!!

May the Navratri celebrations light up the coming year for you and shower you with only the best of happiness and joy. Warm wishes in Navratri

Happy Navratri 2020: GIF