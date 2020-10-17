FIR registered against Kangana Ranaut, his sister for tweets | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

By order of a local court, the Mumbai police on Saturday registered an FIR against actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel for allegedly promoting enmity between different communities and other charges. The Bandra Metropolitan Magistrates Court had ordered the police to investigate a complaint made by Munawwar Ali Sayyed, Bollywood casting director and physical trainer, which concerned the tweets and other statements by Ranaut and her sister.

Following court instructions, Bandra police registered a first information report against Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel under IPC sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, etc.), 295A ( deliberate acts that hurt religious feelings) and 124-A (sedition), a police officer said.

According to Sayyed’s lawyer, the complaint alleged that Ranaut has been defaming Bollywood for the past two months by calling it a ‘center of nepotism’, ‘favoritism’, etc., through his tweets and television interviews.



He also tweeted ‘very objectionable’ comments, which not only hurt his religious feelings, but also the feelings of many artists and was trying to divide artists along common lines, the whistleblower said.

“His sister has also made objectionable comments on social media to spread community tension between two religious groups,” he said.

The metropolitan magistrate said in Friday’s order that prima facie the defendant has committed a “recognizable crime” and ordered the police to initiate the necessary actions and investigations against the actor and his sister.

“The allegations are based on comments made on Twitter electronic media and interviews and a thorough investigation by an expert is necessary,” the court said.

The complaint also referred to Ranaut’s tweet in which he referred to Mumbai as ‘POK’ (Pakistani Occupied Kashmir) and which led to his public dispute with the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.