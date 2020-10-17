DC vs CSK Live Score: Du Plessis, Watson Stable Chennai After Early Hit | Cricket news

Sports

DC vs CSK:

|

5 on: CSK 29/1

4.1 overs: SIX!

CSK 21/1

4 on: CSK 1/15

3 on: CSK 12/1

2 on: CSK 2/1

1 on: CSK 2/1

0.3 overs: OUT! Tushar Deshpande attacks early, expels Sam Curran (0). CSK 0/1

Playing XI:

Capitals of Delhi:

Super Kings of Chennai:

TOSS |

Captain MS Dhoni wins the toss, chooses to bat against

in Sharjah

Captains in the draw:

Shreyas Iyer:

“It’s better (injury) now. We will give (Pant) one more game of rest. We are playing with the same team. The guys are very motivated. This is going to be a good challenge, I am looking forward to the last ball we have. We have to fight. We don’t give up in any situation. Our mentality is such that we fight to the end. “

MS Dhoni:

“We’ll hit first. There’s nothing on the surface, there’s no grass. It looks like new ground. I’m happy with a lot of things. We didn’t make a lot of mistakes in the last game. We need to keep doing that. You’re always under pressure at IPL, I think it’s a good thing to have. We’ve made a change. Instead of Piyush Chawla, we have Kedar Jadhav. “

Sharjah News – @ChennaiIPL has won the draw and is hitting first against @DelhiCapitals # Dream11IPL… https://t.co/IRbvEGaZSg – IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1602942134000

Live BlogLive dashboardA big change for Chennai, as Faf du Plessis (19 *) hit Anrich Nortje with a six and two fours in which they got 14 runs.Faf du Plessis (11 *) receives Anrich Nortje with a fine section of six, the first high of the night.* Change at both ends: Anrich Nortje enters the attackAxar Patel started his spell with a tidy over, just three singles from him.* Change of bowling pins: Axar Patel goes into attack10 runs by Tushar Deshpande on it while Shane Watson (8 *) opened his account with two fours on three balls in the over.Brilliant start from both ends for Delhi when Kagiso Rabada threw six point balls at Shane Watson to start his spell with a maiden.* Kagiso Rabada to share the new ball with Tushar DeshpandeWhat a start with the Tushar Deshpande pacemaker: two runs and a wicket.Advance early to Delhi. Anrich Nortje caught the third man well when Deshpande returned Curran for nothing. Curran got ahead of the third man and Nortje had to throw the ball after the catch in order to come back, after crossing the boundary rope, and complete the process. Good sprinter presence of mind.Here we go … Sam Curran and Faf du Plessis to start the CSK innings. Tushar Deshpande with the ball for DC.Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich NortjeFaf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (w / c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Karn SharmaSuper Kings of ChennaiCapitals of Delhi

Launch report:

“This pitch has not taken as much of a spin as the other one. You want to bowl when (the ball) is new, that would be the key, it will slide a bit, it will be relatively fast. Not too much spin, great batting mallet, win the draw and have a bat “ – Simon Doull

* LATEST NEWS: Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer is ready to play tonight

* Mix at 7pm IST

Hello and welcome to live coverage of 2020 Indian Premier League Match 34 between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah.

“One thing I’ve been telling the guys since the beginning of this tournament is that I want us to play our best cricket in the back half of the tournament, not necessarily in the front half of the tournament. Yeah, things are looking good in the in. this stage of the season, but I’m never the one trying to look too far ahead because I know how quickly the IPL can change. We’ve seen teams in the past have six wins in their first six games, and then not go to reach the playoffs. So we’ll keep things under control, and I still think we have six wins in eight games, but we probably haven’t played our best cricket yet either. “ – Delhi Capitals Coach Ricky ponting

STATISTICS THAT MATTER

* An economy rate of 6.31 makes Delhi Capitals spinners the cheapest in IPL 2020

* Deepak Chahar has eliminated Prithvi Shaw four times in five innings. The only time he failed to do so was earlier in the season when Shaw was Man of the Match.