Chirag calls for BJP support vote for a BJP-LJP government in Bihar | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Election News

India Top Headlines

Many wishes to BJP’s younger sister, Shreyashi Singh from Jamui Assembly. I appeal to all LJP workers… https://t.co/sNxLjAutgJ – Young Bihari Chirag Paswan (@iChiragPaswan) 1602948504000

NEW DELHI: Just one day after top BJP officials alleged that Chirag Paswan is trying to create confusion by pledging support for the Saffron party despite leaving the NDA in Bihar, the LJP chief appealed to voters on Saturday to guarantee a BJP-LJP government in the state.Chirag tweeted on Saturday to say that by joining together, the BJP and LJP nominees will build a “young” Bihar when he asked voters to support BJP candidate Shreyashi Singh in the Jamui constituency. LJP has said that there will be a “friendly fight” with the BJP in five seats where it has also presented its candidates.

Meanwhile, taking a tail from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Mann ki Baat” monthly radio speech, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has launched a social media campaign “Chirag se kaho Mann ki Baat” featuring the views of people on the mass migration of the state, development, employment and law and order situation in Bihar.

This is part of the campaign to popularize LJP chief Chirag Paswan’s agenda of “Bihar first Bihari first” as the election dates approach. The party’s social networks posted videos of young people, women and the elderly pointing out gaps in the school education system, infrastructure, industrial development, electricity supply, and availability of drinking water. The LJP has been attacking Prime Minister Nitish Kumar on development issues, while the CM has been highlighting developments carried out during his tenure.

The campaign comes amid senior BJP leaders criticizing Chirag for taking the names of top leaders, particularly the prime minister, for his blessings and his claims that the BJP-LJP will form the government in Bihar after the elections.

“The messages are testimonies of people. This is the first time that a political party in Bihar has prepared its vision document by talking to the people and taking their input on what they want from the government. Isn’t it true that successive state governments have failed to create opportunities for people? We go to people with promises and the road map. Nitish Kumar has no road ahead, ”said Sanjay Saraf, LJP’s national spokesperson.

Meanwhile, the senior LJP leader and Paswan’s younger brother, Pashupati Kumar Paras, did the damage control on Friday night, just hours after praising the CM of Bihar and its development work, which had stopped confused party officials. Turning a 180 degree turn, Paras criticized the CM saying that there has been no development during his tenure and that any developments that have taken place are due to the NDA government in the Center. Chirag called it “VikasPurush” who has set an agenda for development.