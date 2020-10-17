Chinook helicopter lifts off Kedarnath with debris from IAF helicopter MI-17 | India News

India Top Headlines

#WATCH: A Chinook helicopter takes off from a helipad at Kedarnath Shrine with the debris of MI-… https://t.co/0BuyeBL4aW – ANI (@ANI) 1602914690000

RUDRAPRAYAG / UTTARAKHAND: A Chinook helicopter lifted off the debris of the Indian Air Force MI-17 helicopter that caught fire after a collision with an iron beam while landing on the helipad near Kedarnath Temple in 2018 on Saturday.The debris from the MI-19 helicopter will be transported to a nearby air base. Preparations to lift the rubble have been made over the past 15 days. Recently, Air Force officers visited Kedarnath Dham and assessed the damaged helicopter.

The Chinook helicopter landed on the MI-17 helipad in Kedarnath on Saturday to transport debris from the Indian Air Force MI-17 helicopter.

In 2018, the Air Force MI-17 helicopter crashed while landing on the helipad located behind the Kedarnath temple. In the incident, the pilot suffered a minor injury, while the helicopter was damaged. IAF had left the damaged MI-17 there.