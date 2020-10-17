India Top Headlines

By the end of 2023, go from Delhi to Katra in less than 7 hours | India News

NEW DELHI: By 2023 Diwali, people can travel by road from Delhi to Katra (Maa Vaishno Devi) via Amritsar in less than seven hours. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has submitted bids for the first 160 km of the all-new 634 km highway project, which will take off from Kundli Manesar Palwal (KMP) near Bahadurgarh.

The four-lane highway will be built with an investment of approximately Rs 35 billion. Union highways minister Nitin Gadkari has said construction will start in late December.

The project was planned so that the highway can be expanded to six lanes in the future. “The four-lane plan has been approved considering the estimated traffic in this section. Daily traffic is estimated to be around 26,641 passenger car units (PCU) after completion and the increase for 2026-27 is projected to be around 30,840 PCU, ”said an NHAI official.

Although the all-new highway will reduce the distance between Delhi and Katra by just 40 km, the total travel time will be drastically reduced from almost 11 hours today, as the entire corridor will be clear of signs and cars will be able to circulate at 120 km / h. “One could get to Amritsar from Delhi in 4 to 4.5 hours and Katra in 6 to 6.5 hours,” the NHAI official said.

The highway project was approved taking into account that the existing Delhi-Jalandhar section of NH-44, connecting the industrial and religious centers of Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, is likely to be expanded to six lanes , exceed its capacity by 2028. The expansion of this corridor to improve efficiency is not possible due to the continuous development of the belt along the existing NH.

The highway will provide the shortest connectivity to major Sikh religious shrines in Sultanpur Lodhi, Goindwal Sahib, Khadoor Sahib, Tarn Taran and the recently developed international Dera Baba Nanak / Kartarpur Sahib corridor in Punjab.

The source said that the NHAI will build two cable-stayed bridges of two lanes each on the Beas River at Goindwal in Punjab, which is a dolphin sanctuary. “The two parallel 700-meter cable-stayed bridges have been planned to ensure that the dolphin sanctuary is not affected at all. We have planned an observation gallery to be built connecting the parallel bridges, ”said another NHAI official.

Delhi-Amritsar-Katra is one of six brand new highways identified for development in Bharatmala Pariyojna Phase I and has been listed for 22 brand new corridors in the latest budget announcement.

