UP court to hear plea to remove mosque in Krishna Janmabhoomi | India News

UP court to hear plea to remove mosque in Krishna Janmabhoomi
The Mathura district court on Friday admitted an appeal against the dismissal of a civil lawsuit seeking ownership of the 13.37-acre Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi land and removal of a 17th-century Shahi Idgah mosque.
The appeal filed Monday by a lawyer and five others on behalf of the deity ‘Lord Sri Krishna Virajman ‘stated that the mosque is built exactly where Lord Krishna was born.
Additional District Judge Chhaya Sharma, while rejecting the petition on September 30, had cited the 1991 Places of Worship Act as the reason. According to the law, the religious character of any place of worship built before August 15, 1947 cannot be changed. The law had also prohibited any legal procedure to change the character of any religious site. But the case of the Babri dispute had been left out of his purview. tnn
One of the petitioners and the lawyer Ranjana Agnihotri, who was present in the Mathura court on Friday, said that after the dismissal of the civil suit on September 30, she along with the other five filed an appeal before the judge. district. On Friday, Session and District Judge Sadhna Rani Thakur issued notices to UP Sunni Central Waqf Board, Management Committee, Trust, Shahi Masjid Idgah, Shree Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust, Mathura, Shree Krishna Janmasthan Sewa Sansthan and others. The next hearing date is November 18, he said.
The lawsuit, filed by Lucknow resident Ranjana Agnihotri and five other people, including a Delhi resident, claims that the mosque is exactly where Krishna was born and that they have sought ownership of the entire 13.37-acre land. He also sought the cancellation of a compromise decree between the governing body of the temple complex and the mosque administration trust in 1968.
