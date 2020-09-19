Border peace is essential for the development of ties, Jaishankar told Wang | India News
NEW DELHI: While Beijing has said that India’s policy towards China has not changed and New Delhi does not consider the development of India-China relations to depend on solving the boundary issue, the government believes that these statements are not accurate.
China had made these claims after Foreign Minister S Jaishankar’s meeting in Moscow with his Chinese counterpart. In an official statement, China claimed that Jaishankar communicated this to Wang.
When asked about China’s claims, MEA spokesman Anurag Srivastava said that the Chinese side had no doubts about what the Indian minister had actually said. “In fact, for an accurate description of our position, you can refer to our statement, which speaks for itself,” he said.
The government had said in its statement after the talks that while the Indian side recognized that a solution to the border issue required time and effort, Jaishankar stressed that it was also clear that maintaining peace and tranquility in the Border areas were essential for advancement. development of ties.
However, the recent incidents in eastern Ladakh inevitably affected the development of the bilateral relationship, he said, adding that an urgent resolution of the current situation will be in the interest of both nations.
