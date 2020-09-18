Who will run the world cricket? The ICC does not have a set deadline to elect a new president | Cricket news

Sports

MUMBAI: It has been two months and 18 days since former BCCI president Shashank Manohar resigned as independent president of the International Cricket Council (ICC) on July 1 after a four-year term, handing over the interim position to the vice president. deputy Imran Khwaja. until the ICC could hold new elections.Furthermore, it has been three months and 20 days since the ICC board met on May 28 to discuss the voting process to incorporate the next president.

And yet the global gaming governing body has so far reached no conclusion on what procedures it should follow to hold an election for a new president.

TOI asked ICC if it has come close “to deciding a date for the board to meet and discuss the procedures for a vote.”

The ICC spokesperson responded by saying: “The process of electing the president is ongoing and the Board (of the ICC) is giving it due and careful consideration, as might be expected. The work of the ICC continues to be guided by the Board. as we collectively focus from the global pandemic in the strongest possible position. ”

However, the governing body made it absolutely clear that a date has yet to be discussed. By the end of September, the ICC will have gone three months, in the midst of a pandemic, without a president to handle the affairs of the game. This comes at a time when global cricket economic policies are suffering in the current times and need urgent review.

TOI further asked the ICC if it has “thought / discussed a tentative timeframe in which it will come to a conclusion on how these protocols should work” and “a tentative deadline for when it is in a position to hold the annual General Meeting? ”

The ICC, in its response, said: “The two are separate issues. The ICC Board is eager to finalize the process to elect a new President and is duly considering it. While the ICC Annual Conference, of which the AGM is part, it was postponed in light of the exceptional circumstances presented to us by Covid-19. ”

Since Covid-19 shows no signs of abating, it is unclear how the ICC intends to sort out the process of holding its annual conference.

When it comes to the election, the ICC board has not been able to decide whether the vote should be by simple majority or by two-thirds.

The ICC intends to conduct a pre-election vote to decide whether the election should be held on the basis of a simple or two-thirds majority. Members say, “So how would the pre-election vote be conducted? By simple majority or two-thirds? Shouldn’t it be decided by simple majority? A two-thirds majority to decide a course of action will mean the ICC board is being dictated by two-thirds of the board and where’s the logic in that? ”

TOI asked the ICC if its own constitution recommends some “period of time until a president can continue in an interim role.” or if “an interim president can continue for as long as possible if there is no solution”?

The ICC, in its response, again maintained that: “The Board of Directors (of the ICC) wishes to conclude the process to elect a new president and has agreed, in accordance with the constitution of the ICC, that the vice president would act as president until the new president is elected in due course. ”

The current interim president of the ICC is Imran Khwaja, a resident of Singapore, who, for the record, does not represent any of the full members of the ICC on the board. “Things have reached a point where the 12 full members of the ICC, and especially countries like India, England and Australia, are now waiting for an individual from Singapore to tell them how international cricket is going to be run.” say the members. .