SC asks the NGO if it will intervene in the Sudarshan TV case due to accusations of financing linked to terrorism | India News

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Zakat Foundation, an NGO that provides training to mostly Muslim students aspiring to public service, if it wanted to intervene in the Sudarshan TV case following allegations of foreign funding from some organizations linked to terrorism with their Indian system. up.

A bench of judges DY Chandrachud, Indu Malhotra and KM Joseph told top advocate Sanjay Hegde, who is listed at the Zakat Foundation, that Sudarshan TV’s affidavit contains foreign financing allegations against his client.

Hegde said that his client is a charity and has also been supporting non-Muslims and that this type of social service is not known even in government circles.

The bank told Hegde that the TV station has submitted some Foreign Contribution Regulations Act (FCRA) records regarding foreign financing and that it is up to its client to intervene in the matter or not.

Hegde said the Zakat Foundation does not run any residential programs and only pays the fees for IAS coaching classes.

The high court was hearing a statement that generated a complaint about Sudarshan TV’s “˜BindaBol” program promoting the channel claiming that it would show the “major exposition about the conspiracy to infiltrate Muslims in government service.”

In its affidavit filed by Sudarshan TV through its editor-in-chief, the channel said: “The Respondent (Suresh Chavhanke) has used the words ‘UPSC Jehad’ because it has come to knowledge … through various sources that La Zakat Foundation has received funds from various organizations linked to terrorism. ”

“It is not that all the contributors to the Zakat Foundation are linked to terrorism. However, some of the contributors are linked to organizations or are organizations that fund extremist groups. The funds received by the Zakat Foundation, in turn, are used to support applicants for IAS, IPS or UPSC, “he had said.

The affidavit further stated when it comes to light through various sources that funds contributed by tainted organizations are being used to make it easier for people to join UPSC, there is a serious problem that requires public debate, discussion and scrutiny …

“There is no statement or message in the four broadcast episodes that members of a particular community should not join UPSC. UPSC is an open contest and members of each community can participate in the entrance exam and qualify … “the journalist said in his 91-page affidavit.

In response to the guilty plea filed by attorney Firoz Iqbal Khan, who was seeking a ban on the shows, the channel said the thrust of its episodes was that there appeared to be a conspiracy that needed “to be investigated by the NIA or the CBI. like terrorist-linked organizations, they were apparently funding the Foundation in India, which in turn has been supporting Muslim applicants to UPSC.

Earlier in the day, the channel, which is facing legal proceedings in the superior court, filed a request seeking a live broadcast of the plea hearing.

On September 15, he had prevented the channel from broadcasting the ‘Bindas Bol’ episodes until further orders saying the intent of the episodes prima facie appeared to vilify the Muslim community.

The request submitted by Sudarshan News through its editor and publisher Suresh Chavhanke stated: “It is respectfully presented that the present case is one of the most important cases concerning the general public as the question of freedom of the press protected by the article 19 (1) (a) of the Constitution of India is involved. ”

He said that billions of viewers of the channel want to know about the legal proceedings carried out before this Court and want to hear the points of the arguments raised by the parties.

“Live streaming of the proceedings in this case via broadcast / audiovisual broadcast universally by an official agency, as deemed appropriate and appropriate by the court,” the request said.

The hearing on the matter continues.

