Prime Minister Modi says agricultural reforms are “historic” and attacks opposition News from India

NEW DELHI: Ensuring that the government will continue to buy agricultural products in MSPs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the agricultural reform bills introduced in Parliament are historic, as he attacked parties that oppose the projects of law and urged farmers to be careful about spreading “misinformation” at the behest of “intermediaries.”“The middlemen used to take a significant part of the farmers’ profits. The new law was imperative to save the interests of farmers. The bill will prove to be a protective cover for farmers, ”said the prime minister as he inaugurated several Bihar-related rail projects in the presence of the chief state minister, Nitish Kumar, and several Union ministers.Undeterred by the protests from the opposition and NDA partner Akali Dal, the prime minister said the bills are of interest to farmers, who must beware of the “disinformation campaign” by some parties.

“There are parties that ruled the country for decades and now they are trying to divert farmers. These parties had made electoral promises, these reforms were part of their manifesto but when the NDA has done it, they are opposing it ”, said the Prime Minister, referring to Congress, which leads the opposition to the three bills approved by the Lok . Sabha.

The prime minister also assured that the MSP will continue giving itself to the farmers. “The new MSP regime was introduced by the BJP-led NDA. Opposition parties are spreading false news about the MSP’s withdrawal. I assure farmers that the MSP will continue in the future as it is happening today. The government will continue to buy farmers’ products, ”Modi said.

He urged farmers to be careful around the holidays, who want farmers to remain tied to middlemen, who are consuming farmers’ profits.

The prime minister said the new bills will allow farmers to sell their products anywhere in the world. “Anyone can sell their products anywhere in the world, a right that until now has been denied to farmers. However, the new bill gives farmers the right to sell their products at the price and marker of their choice, ”said the prime minister.

Modi said that farmers have been given new independence in agriculture. Now they will have more options and opportunities to sell their products.

The Lok Sabha passed three agricultural sector bills amid strong protests from opposition parties. Two agricultural bills were passed on Thursday, one on agricultural market reforms and the other on contract farming provisions, while the one amending the Essential Commodities Law was passed on Tuesday.

All three bills will replace existing ordinances once passed by Rajya Sabha.

SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Union Council of Ministers registering her protest against the legislation. President Ram Nath Kovind accepted his resignation.