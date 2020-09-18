PM Modi urges people to keep ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori’ as their birthday present | India News

India Top Headlines

As many have asked me what I want for my birthday, this is what I’m looking for right now: Keep wearing a mask… https://t.co/GeHvVySOYG – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1600369719000

NEW DELHI: Thanking people for their birthday wishes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged everyone to continue to wear masks and follow social distancing rules in an attempt to contain the coronavirus, as many had asked him what birthday gift wanted to.In a tweet late Thursday night, the Prime Minister wrote: “Since many have asked what I want for my birthday, this is what I am looking for right now: keep wearing a mask and use it correctly; follow the social distancing. Remember ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori’; Avoid crowded spaces; Improve your immunity. ”

“Let’s make our planet healthy,” he said.

The prime minister, who turned 70 on Thursday, said birthday greetings give him the strength to serve and work to improve people’s lives.

“People from all over India, from all over the world have shared their kind wishes. I am grateful to each and every person who greeted me. These greetings give me the strength to serve and work to improve the lives of my fellow citizens, “he said in another tweet.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India’s coronavirus count is 51,18,254, including 10,09,976 active cases, 40,25,080 cured / discharged / migrated, and 83,198 deaths.