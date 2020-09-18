Paytm is now on the Google Play Store – what led to the removal and how it was recovered – Latest news

Sports

NEW DELHI – The Paytm payments and financial services app is back on the Google Play Store. The company announced in a tweet that it came back after Google removed it earlier in the day without officially citing any reason.

The announcement that the application will return to the Google Play Store was made through the official Paytm Twitter account, where it said “Update: and we are back !!”

Meanwhile, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma also took to Twitter to briefly explain what caused the internet search giant to remove the app.

In a tweet, Sharma said: “Thank you all for your support! The Paytm app is back, available on the Play Store. We launched a UPI CashBack campaign this morning. Google suspended our app for this. India, you decide if returning cash is gambling. ”

After Google removed the Paytm app from the Play Store, the company in a blog post assured its users that their linked balances and accounts are completely safe.

Here’s the full blog post:

“We recently launched the ‘Paytm Cricket League’ on our consumer app for users to engage in their passion for cricket and get a cash back. The game allows users to obtain player stickers after each transaction, collect them and receive Paytm Cashback.

Today afternoon, we received a communication from Google that they are suspending our application because they believe it is a violation of their Play Store policies on gambling. Therefore, the Paytm app for Android has not been listed in Google’s Play Store and is temporarily unavailable to users for new downloads or updates.

While it is clear that all activities on Paytm are completely legal, we have temporarily removed the refund component in an effort to comply with the Play Store policy requirements.

We continue to work with Google to restore the application. We assure all our users that their balances and linked accounts are 100% safe. Our services are fully functional in all existing applications and you can continue to enjoy Paytm as before. “



