paytm: Google removes Paytm app from Play Store – App News

Sports

Paytm, the payments and financial services app, has been removed from the Google Play Store. Although the main application has been removed from the Google Play Store, other Paytm applications such as Paytm for Business, Paytm Mall, Paytm Money, etc., are still present in the Google Play Store.

According to a TechCrunch report, the Internet search company made this decision, as the Paytm application “repeatedly violated company policies.” The report cites two people familiar with the matter who said Paytm was removed from the Play Store a day before the Indian Premier League is scheduled to start.

Just today, in a blog post, Suzanne Frey, Google’s vice president of Android Product, Security and Privacy, said that it does not allow online casinos or support unregulated gambling applications that facilitate sports betting. “This includes if an application takes consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies,” Frey said on the blog.

“We have these policies to protect users from possible harm. When an app violates these policies, we notify the developer of the violation and remove the app from Google Play until the developer complies. And in the event of repeated policy violations, we may take more serious action, which may include termination of Google Play developer accounts. Our policies are applied and enforced by all developers consistently, ”added Frey.

Commenting on this matter, Paytm tweeted: “Dear Paytm users, the Paytm Android app is temporarily unavailable on the Google Play Store for new downloads or updates. Will be back very soon. All your money is completely safe and you can continue to enjoy your Paytm app as normal. ”

Dear Paytm users, the Paytm application for Android is temporarily unavailable in the Google Play Store for new downloads or updates.… Https://t.co/xWmPCXFCuc – Paytm (@Paytm) 1600420765000



Developing …



