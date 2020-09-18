Pakistan Rejects India’s Demand That The Queen’s Lawyer Represent Kulbhushan Jadhav | India News
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday rejected India’s demand that an Indian lawyer or the queen’s lawyer be appointed for the death row inmate Kulbhushan Jadhav to ensure a free and fair trial in this country.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, responding to a question during a press conference, said that India has been constantly making the “unrealistic demand” to allow a lawyer from outside Pakistan to represent Jadhav, sentenced to death. by a Pakistani military court for alleged espionage.
“We have informed India that only lawyers can appear before Pakistani courts who are licensed to practice law in Pakistan. This is in line with international legal practice. There can be no change in this position, ”he said.
The Queen’s Counsel is a solicitor or solicitor, appointed as UK Crown Counsel on the recommendation of the Lord Chancellor.
Earlier this month, Pakistan’s Islamabad High Court ordered the federal government to give India another chance to appoint a lawyer to represent Jadhav and postponed the hearing for a month.
On Tuesday, Pakistan’s Parliament extended for four months an ordinance that allowed Jadhav to file an appeal against his conviction in a higher court as required by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said the Pakistani government has failed to fulfill its obligations on the implementation of the ICJ ruling in letter and spirit.
“He has not yet addressed the fundamental issues, which include the provision of all documents related to the case, unconditional and unhindered consular access to Kulbhusan Jadhav and the appointment of an Indian lawyer or a lawyer for the queen to secure a trial. free and fair, “he said. she said at an online press conference Thursday.
In 2017, India addressed the ICJ against Pakistan for denying Jadhav consular access and defying the death sentence handed down by a military court.
The Hague-based ICJ ruled in July 2019 that Pakistan should undertake an “effective review and reconsideration” of Jadhav’s conviction and sentence and also grant consular access to India without further delay.
India has criticized Pakistan for taking an “absurd” approach in denying Jadhav the legal remedies available to Jadhav against his death sentence in contravention of the ICJ order.
A Pakistani military court sentenced 50-year-old retired Indian Navy officer Jadhav to death on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017.
Asked about how to raise the status of Gilgit-Baltistan to that of a full-fledged province, the Foreign Ministry spokesman said that the reforms in the UK were an ongoing process that included political, administrative and economic reforms.
“(Granting province status) has been a long-standing demand from the people of Giligit Baltistan.
These reforms will continue in line with the needs of the people of Gilgit Baltistan, “he said.
India has clearly conveyed to Pakistan that the whole of the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including the areas of Gilgit and Baltistan, are an integral part of the country by virtue of its fully legal and irrevocable accession.
